Recently, amidst the ongoing lockdown, it was announced that several movies, including Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, etc. will release directly on OTT platforms.

Consequently, one of India's largest multiplex chain, INOX, released a statement where it called out producers for 'skipping theatrical run' and not standing by, as partners, in troubled times.

STATEMENT BY INOX ON A PRODUCTION HOUSE’S ANNOUNCEMENT TO RELEASE THEIR MOVIE ON AN OTT PLATFORM BY SKIPPING THE THEATRICAL RUN pic.twitter.com/NfqoYV2QRx — INOX Leisure Ltd. (@INOXMovies) May 14, 2020

INOX also stated that they would take 'retributive measures'. According to HuffPost India, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures, also shared that they were disappointed with direct-OTT releases.

We were hoping that the producers would accede to our request to hold back their film’s release till cinemas reopened.

Producers Guild of India responded to the statement and asked for 'collaborative dialogue' during these 'unprecedented times'.

Statement from Producers Guild of India pic.twitter.com/WCeX3zMlsh — producersguildindia (@producers_guild) May 15, 2020

Many people took to Twitter to comment on the situation:

'Retributive measures' matlab iss producer ki agli film mein popcorn 500 ki jagah 5000 ka bechoge? — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) May 15, 2020

even with lower occupancies & limited theatrical market,the films can earn more than they will at OTT.u r concerned about ur loss which u may not incur once the cinema reopens

what about the distributors & exhibitors who’ve already suffered heavy losses.Want them to suffer more? — simmy (@simmy65406472) May 15, 2020

INOX hiding replies that say popcorn is costly.. I cant. Omg😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kxjUENLDZA — Ashu (@tripu17) May 14, 2020

Sorry but 1-year subscription of OTT is cheaper than your caramel popcorn. https://t.co/OtqSIaEzhW — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) May 14, 2020

Gone will the times when people will go to theatres to watch movies. Everything will be now limited to our mobile devices. So online platform will be the future. — FighterSj (@Sjfighter2) May 15, 2020

It's a bigger risk for the OTT player to have paid equivalent of the life time earnings of the movie (India + Abroad) for a 2.5 hr content piece, hoping it gets them enough incremental subscribers, especially when it'll be pirated in 2 hrs of its release. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 15, 2020

Logical point(s) from Producers



Even Theatre owners should understand the current crisis.

Hope the good old days be back soon. — SleepyOwl (@Nav_tweets) May 15, 2020

Same people sell snacks at the extravagant prices and are mad now; the tables have turned 😂#INOX https://t.co/M4meSlaJ7B — Amaan Khan (@_imamaan) May 14, 2020

Poorly maintained theatres, overpriced snacks & bottled water, over priced tickets, unwanted advertising. Watching movies became a rich man’s dream. Where was your ethics then? Now movies are going for digital release you are worried and cribbing. As you sow so your reap #INOX — असुविधा के लिए खेद है 😜 (@shotti_bolchi) May 14, 2020

"Disney Hotstar subscription 1400/yr

Netflix Subscription 6000/yr

Amazon prime Subscription 999/yr"



That's like 4 tubs of

Popcorn at @INOXMovies & @_PVRCinemas 😂



Now these theatre companies are playing victim card after looting people's hard earned money. #Inox #pvr — Sunil 🇮🇳 (@sunilaralikatti) May 14, 2020

#Inox Experience

Tickets = 300Rs (one person)

Popcorn = 450 Rs

Mug of Coffee = 150 Rs #AmazonPrime Experience

Membership = 130 Rs (month) x family

Act II Popcorn = 33 Rs

Coffee = as good as free



Sorry INOX, you were saying something ? pic.twitter.com/UHQUCHgMgH — tejas tamhane (@BasantiLuvsDogs) May 14, 2020

As of now, the lockdown will be extending for a fourth time in India, but with a different set of rules.