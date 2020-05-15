Recently, amidst the ongoing lockdown, it was announced that several movies, including Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, etc. will release directly on OTT platforms. 

Consequently, one of India's largest multiplex chain, INOX, released a statement where it called out producers for 'skipping theatrical run' and not standing by, as partners, in troubled times. 

INOX also stated that they would take 'retributive measures'. According to HuffPost India, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures, also shared that they were disappointed with direct-OTT releases. 

We were hoping that the producers would accede to our request to hold back their film’s release till cinemas reopened.
Producers Guild of India responded to the statement and asked for 'collaborative dialogue' during these 'unprecedented times'. 

Many people took to Twitter to comment on the situation: 

As of now, the lockdown will be extending for a fourth time in India, but with a different set of rules. 