Yesterday the poster and teaser of the upcoming biopic Saina were released. The film is based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal and stars Parineeti Chopra in the titular role.

However, what caught people's attention wasn't the teaser, but a not-so-minor detail in the poster. Apparently, a 'tennis toss' has been depicted on the poster, though the film is about a badminton player.

Of course, Twitterati wasted no time in serving facts, jokes, and memes:

Movie on Saina Nehwal with a Poster customized for Sania Mirza. 😂😂 Blunder couldn't be bigger. pic.twitter.com/qhAZCugbU0 — MODERN VEDIC ASTROLOGY (@ModernVedic) March 3, 2021

I mean, who serves like that in badminton? Can't blame people who are saying the poster looks more like a movie on @MirzaSania and not @NSaina. Epic fail. #Saina or #Sania? https://t.co/ySGpp11WlH — Sudipto Ganguly (@Sudipto_Reuters) March 2, 2021

Probably the poster guy read 'Sania' instead of 'Saina'. — QuartalSaft (@QuartalSaft) March 2, 2021

Its Saina or Sania!!! Badminton or tennis!!!

Confusing poster.🤣 https://t.co/pdIUFjY9ky — Sunil Baby (@Sunilbaby11) March 2, 2021

Whoever designed the poster seems to be confused between Saina and Sania. https://t.co/WGExVbY49o — Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) March 2, 2021

This is a Tennis Serve! I think the makers or poster creator mistook SAINA for SANIA 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Vitamin DC (@chaudharydeepak) March 2, 2021

Isn’t that a tennis 🎾 serve ? 🤔 Seems like a SANIA fan made the SAINA poster 🙄 — Aayush Khanna (@aayushkhanna) March 2, 2021

The image of the hand is more like the tennis ball being thrown up in the air for serve for game of tennis, certainly not player getting ready to serve while playying badminton — Dino Marino (@DinooMarino) March 2, 2021

This isn't even the first time Bollywood has made a goof-up like this. Then again, as long as it's not cricket, apparently sab chalta hai?

To all the people critizing the Saina poster and being all “That is not a badminton serve...”



Umm atleast Bollywood is doing better. This is atleast a racquet sport serve (Tennis)



Back in the 90s they depicted people playing Basketball with a Football on a golf course 😬 pic.twitter.com/m9dyvpmiYd — Rashi (@rashi_kakkar) March 3, 2021

Hilarious poster, it made be ho back to that Haseena Man Jayegi Scene where girls wers playing basketball with a football on a golf course. — Shubham Agrawal (@shubh_vachan) March 2, 2021

Truly, the devil *is* in the details.