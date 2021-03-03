Yesterday the poster and teaser of the upcoming biopic Saina were released. The film is based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal and stars Parineeti Chopra in the titular role.
SAINA! 🏸 In cinemas 26th March 😁@NSaina #AmoleGupte #ManavKaul @eshannaqvi #BhushanKumar @deepabhatia11 @Sujay_Jairaj @raseshtweets #KrishanKumar @AmaalMallik @manojmuntashir @kunaalvermaa77 @TSeries #FrontFootPictures #AGCPL pic.twitter.com/nal6THSEwn— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 2, 2021
However, what caught people's attention wasn't the teaser, but a not-so-minor detail in the poster. Apparently, a 'tennis toss' has been depicted on the poster, though the film is about a badminton player.
Of course, Twitterati wasted no time in serving facts, jokes, and memes:
Movie on Saina Nehwal with a Poster customized for Sania Mirza. 😂😂 Blunder couldn't be bigger. pic.twitter.com/qhAZCugbU0— MODERN VEDIC ASTROLOGY (@ModernVedic) March 3, 2021
I mean, who serves like that in badminton? Can't blame people who are saying the poster looks more like a movie on @MirzaSania and not @NSaina. Epic fail. #Saina or #Sania? https://t.co/ySGpp11WlH— Sudipto Ganguly (@Sudipto_Reuters) March 2, 2021
Probably the poster guy read 'Sania' instead of 'Saina'.— QuartalSaft (@QuartalSaft) March 2, 2021
Its Saina or Sania!!! Badminton or tennis!!!— Sunil Baby (@Sunilbaby11) March 2, 2021
Confusing poster.🤣 https://t.co/pdIUFjY9ky
Whoever designed the poster seems to be confused between Saina and Sania. https://t.co/WGExVbY49o— Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) March 2, 2021
This is a Tennis Serve! I think the makers or poster creator mistook SAINA for SANIA 🤣🤣🤣🤣— Vitamin DC (@chaudharydeepak) March 2, 2021
Isn’t that a tennis 🎾 serve ? 🤔 Seems like a SANIA fan made the SAINA poster 🙄— Aayush Khanna (@aayushkhanna) March 2, 2021
The image of the hand is more like the tennis ball being thrown up in the air for serve for game of tennis, certainly not player getting ready to serve while playying badminton— Dino Marino (@DinooMarino) March 2, 2021
This isn't even the first time Bollywood has made a goof-up like this. Then again, as long as it's not cricket, apparently sab chalta hai?
same energy pic.twitter.com/bFEZkzwCim— Covid Guetta (@shreemiverma) March 2, 2021
Truly, the devil *is* in the details.