Yesterday the poster and teaser of the upcoming biopic Saina were released. The film is based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal and stars Parineeti Chopra in the titular role. 

However, what caught people's attention wasn't the teaser, but a not-so-minor detail in the poster. Apparently, a 'tennis toss' has been depicted on the poster, though the film is about a badminton player. 

Saina Poster
Source: Twitter/Parineeti Chopra

Of course, Twitterati wasted no time in serving facts, jokes, and memes:

This isn't even the first time Bollywood has made a goof-up like this. Then again, as long as it's not cricket, apparently sab chalta hai

Truly, the devil *is* in the details. 