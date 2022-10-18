Some world news really puts things into perspective, and that too, in the most interesting way possible. For instance, how UberEats has decided to partner with online cannabis marketplace Leafly in Toronto, Canada in order to deliver marijuana to people’s doorstep. NGL, this is kind of cool.
Customers can open the UberEats app, select their choice of marijuana from a new cannabis menu and simply order! But as per the Canadian law, they have to prove that they are sober and at least 19 years old when the driver arrives.
Also, according to the companies, the retailers’ staff, rather than the Uber drivers, will be delivering the order. The decision definitely has the internet talking, even if it is mostly Tweets that sound like people are stumped at this development.
5 Years ago, who would’ve guessed we would arrive to this?