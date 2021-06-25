Whenever it comes to the film industry, there is always some controversy brewing in the background. Whether that is something as frequent as a brawl between co-stars, or as dramatic as physical fights between them. So, let us jog your memory and take you back in time to the most controversial feuds in Bollywood! Read on.

1. Esha Deol & Amrita Rao

Apparently, when Esha Deol and Amrita Rao were working together in the film Pyare Mohan, they had a huge fallout. Esha Deol slapped Amrita Rao in response to a snide remark made by her. Later, she even said that she has no regrets because she stood up for herself. Yeesh! Standing up and all is good, but violence is not the answer!

2. Salman Khan & Subhash Ghai

Back in 2001, Salman khan allegedly slapped director Subhash Ghai. And, he even admitted to it a year later. To help resolve the differences, Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan called Subhash Ghai to apologise on his behalf. He even sent Salman Khan over to his house to make amends.

3. Zoya Afroz & Sonali Raut

Zoya Afroz & Sonali Raut had their big fight when they were working together in the film The Xposé. Their differences began while on the sets of the film and worsened when they appeared on a TV show together. Zoya Afroz allegedly slapped Sonali Raut amidst a heated argument in the vanity van.

4. Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan

This is also one controversy that really made it to the gossip columns. They've even been said to have gotten in a physical fight. Back in 2008, during Katrina Kaif's birthday party, allegedly an argument between the two turned into a hands-on fight. Years later the two buried the hatchet and even starred in each other's films.

5. Akshay Kumar & Prakash Jaju

Just in case you didn't know, Prakash Jaju was Priyanka Chopra's manager back in the day. At the time, a rumour about Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra being together romantically was doing the rounds. Apparently, Akshay Kumar slapped Prakash Jaju on the grounds that he was the one spreading such rumours about the two.

6. Salman Khan & Ranbir Kapoor

There have always been rumours of friction between these two. A lot of people have speculated it's because they share one thing in common, an ex-girlfriend. But honestly, there was bitterness between the two even before Ranbir Kapoor began acting. Apparently, Salman Khan had slapped Ranbir Kapoor in a club they'd run into each other at, in Mumbai. This happened based on an argument not many people know enough about.

7. Shah Rukh Khan & Shirish Kunder

I guess everyone knows about this one. Shah Rukh Khan slapped Shirish Kunder (filmmaker and Farah Khan's husband) at Sanjay Dutt's Birthday party. Again, no specific reason was mentioned for this happening. But, the situation did end up creating a dent in SRK and Farah Khan's bond.

8. Aamir Khan & Shah Rukh Khan

These two have always had a cold war going. In fact, their relationship is one of the most known instances of celeb rivalry. And, to make matters worse, Aamir had even named his dog 'Shah Rukh' once!

9. Kajol & Ajay Devgn Vs Karan Johar

This feud took place back in 2016. Ajay Devgn's Shivaay and Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil were both set to release around the same time. Apparently, though, Ajay Devgn received an audio message in which Kamal R Khan claimed that he had received a hefty amount of ₹25 lakhs from Karan Johar to trash his film Shivaay. What made it worse is that Kajol ended up publicly calling Karan out for this. Though, KJo denied these allegations completely.

10. Aditya Pancholi & Vije Bhatia

Aditya Pancholi slapped Vije Bhatia while they were working together in the film Lakhon Hain Yahan Dilwale. No specific reason was stated by either of them, other than crew members discussing Aditya Pancholi's uncontrollable anger issues.

11. Govinda & Neeraj Vora

Govinda ended up slapping filmmaker Neeraj Vohra because according to certain reports he felt that his co-star Aryan Vaid was being given more importance than him, while shooting for Run Bhola Run.

12. Kangana Ranaut & Diljit Dosanjh

Again, this controversy must be pretty fresh in everyone's mind. The whole thing began over the protests regarding the Farm Bill. When Kangana tweeted about an old woman seen in the Farmer's protest, Diljit Dosanjh responded by asking her to respect the elderly.

13. Pooja Bhatt & Muzamil Ibrahim

Apparently, Pooja Bhatt had cast model-turned-actor Muzamil in her directorial project, Dhokha, and she ended up slapping him on the sets of the film too. According to certain sources, the reason was that she felt displeased by his acting performance, and lost her cool because of that.

14. Sohail Khan & Sikander Kher

Back in 2005, Sohail Khan allegedly got super offended when Sikander Kher made a comment about his brother Salman Khan. The fight took place in a pub, and apparently, Ashmit Patel also got involved in the brawl.

15. Hrithik Roshan & Kangana Ranaut

This was back in 2016. Kangana Ranaut had claimed that the two were in a relationship. She had also shared some emails that were allegedly sent to her by Hrithik Roshan. But Hrithik ended up denying the claims and in fact sending a legal notice her way.

16. Kangana Ranaut & Urmila Matondkar

In the latter half of 2020, Kangana Ranaut made a comment about how Urmila Matondkar bought a house worth three crores after joining a political party, implying the purchase was a result of corruption. Not only this but Kangana also called Urmila Matondkar a 'soft porn star.' To this, she responded by saying 'Today, as I am spoken about like this by another woman, which level should that be going to? It really fails me..' in her interview with Barkha Dutt.

17. Salman Khan & Vivek Oberoi

Back in 2003, Vivek Oberoi had accused Salman Khan of calling him and threatening to kill him. Salman Khan has always denied these accusations and has even said he's over the friction between the two. But, both of them are still not on talking terms.

18. Salman Khan & Arijit Singh

Salman Khan and Arijit Singh's differences began at an award function. While collecting an award, Arijit Singh had responded to Salman Khan in a way that rubbed the star the wrong way and from that point onwards, he has continued to show his dislike for the singer on multiple occasions.

19. Kangana Ranaut Vs Swara Bhasker & Taapsee Pannu

I believe we are all familiar with this kerfuffle. Last year Kangana Ranaut called both Swara Bhaskar and Taapsee Pannu 'B grade actresses' and 'needy outsiders.' The two actresses responded to Kangana by pointing out the flaws behind using these two terms. While Taapsee responded to being called a 'B grade actress,' Swara gave a sharp and witty response to the 'needy outsiders' part.

20. Jaya Bachchan & Ravi Kishan

This battle began when Ravi Kishan made a comment applauding NCB's work regarding the use of drugs by the film industry. To this, Jaya Bachchan ended up accusing Ravi Kishan of tarnishing the film industry's reputation. Though the fight didn't stretch out for too long, it was a shocking exchange of words between the two.

21. Karan Johar & Madhur Bhandarkar

Their fight happened over the title of Karan Johar's Netflix project The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Madhur Bhandarkar claimed that he had denied Karan Johar permission to use the title as he had an upcoming project with a similar name. But, Karan Johar clearly continued to use the name in spite of that. Though later, Karan Johar did apologise for the whole issue.

22. Kangana Ranaut & Kunal Kamra

Kangana Ranaut and comedian Kunal Kamra got into a spat after she said that it takes a 'spiritual core to recognise' delusions of the entertainment world. This birthed a whole argument over Twitter between the two where they kept at it by responding to each other's commentary.

23. Avinash Tiwary & Twitter Vs R Balki

Avinash Tiwari gave a fitting response to R Balki's controversial statement in an interview. R Balki had said that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the best actors out there and challenged people to find him anyone better. To this Avinash Tiwari mentioned how nepotism has definitely played an important role in the said actors' successes.

24. Sonu Nigam Vs Divya Khosla & Bhushan Kumar

After Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Sonu Nigam spoke about how nepotism exists in all areas of the entertainment industry. Especially in the singing industry. He specifically mentioned T-Series as an organisation that doesn't give fair chances to outsiders. To this, Divya Khosla, Bhushan Kumar's (owner of T-Series) wife responded by asking Sonu Nigam whether he has helped new talent enter the industry himself.

Which of these do you remember being invested in the most?