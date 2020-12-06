In 2020, since we were low on human interaction - we found our crushes online, mostly on our favourite shows and films. Here is a list of celebs we couldn't help crushing over in the pandemic, because they looked amazing on-screen or because they were busy doing good off-screen.

1. Hyun Bin

Captain Ri stole our hearts with his piercing eyes and gorgeous smile in Crash Landing On You. He was definitely one of our biggest crushes in 2020.

2. Sushmita Sen

A mother and housewife to a circumstantial crime lord, Sushmita Sen in Aarya proved that age has nothing to do with talent. She broke the mould that female actors are often put into and we love her for it.

3. Barun Sobti

Asur was one of the best web series of 2020 and Barun Sobti's on-screen comeback after taking a break from Hindi TV shows. He undoubtedly proved that his charm and talent is intact, and he can still make us weak in the knees.

4. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

No matter which role he plays, he has us falling in love with his character. Even if the characters aren't meant to be loved, like in A Simple Murder and Chhalaang.

5. Ritwik Bhowmik

From being part of a boy band to teaching dance at a Shiamak Davar institute and now being a part of Amazon Prime Originals' web series, Ritwik proved himself in 2020. His adorable smile and shy demeanour in Bandish Bandits made him a crowd favourite.

6. Lee Min-Ho

Lee Min-Ho as Lee Gon in Netflix's The King had us swooning for all the right reasons. Thought the show wasn't a smashing success, we stuck through just for him.

7. Tanya Maniktala

This 23-year-old created quite a mark with her role in A Suitable Boy and we couldn't get over her subtle yet incredible performance.

8. Vineet Kumar Singh

After Mukkabaaz, Vineet proved himself once again with his stellar performance as a zombie-killing officer in Betaal. Though the show was quite average, he had us convinced we needed to stick through.

9. Jitendra Kumar

He took the ultimate millennial and embraced the character with his role in Panchaayat. Jitendra has always had a special place in our hearts and we love him for it.

10. Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood isn't on this list because of a specific role. Instead, the actor's brave and heartwarming approach towards helping people in the pandemic made him one of our biggest crushes in 2020.

11. Pratik Gandhi

He surprised us with his acting in Scam 1992, where he played the role of Harshad Mehta. And later he had us in awe with his body transformation. This man truly became a household name in 2020.

12. Anya Taylor Joy

She played a genius in Netflix’s drama The Queen's Gambit and has everyone hooked from the first minute. Not to mention, she is absolutely gorgeous.

13. Harry Styles

Not only did he become the first man to be on the cover of US Vogue, but he also wore a dress on it and broke gender stereotypes. And no, it doesn't make him any less attractive.

14. Chris Evans

If you follow the actor's Instagram then you know what we're talking about. Him and Dodger (that cute pupper) have been providing us with comfortable companionship this pandemic.

15. Lucky Ali

He made a gorgeous rendition of his song O Sanam and took us back to our teen years. Is there anything better than falling in love to Lucky Ali's voice?

16. Prateek Kuhad

Though we couldn't catch him perform this year, he more than made up for it by giving us some amazing music in 2020. Obviously we were playing him on repeat.

17. Vikrant Massey

The actor gave us Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitaare and Ginny Weds Sunny. Each film had him in a different yet brilliant role.

18. Priyanshu Painyuli

He won hearts with our favourite dialogue, "Yeh bhi theek hai" in Mirzapur and was for sure one of the highlights of season 2.

19. Tripti Dimri

Tripti gave us an amazing performance in Bulbbul that had us hooked. Her role transcended from a naive young girl to a woman who becomes a saviour to others in distress - an arc that proved her talent.

20. Margot Robbie

Not only was Margot the lead, but she also produced Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). It took a lot for Margot to make this film, to take a character out of its overtly-sexualised shell and make it her own - something that reflected quite well on-screen.

21. Faye D'Souza

She has spoken her mind about all the issues - political or otherwise that plagued the country in 2020. A true journalist in a sea of those who want to be - Faye had us crushing hard.

22. Danesh Razvi

His portrayal of Kabir Durrani in A Suitable Boy had us hooked onto that gorgeous smile from the first scene. The way he looked at Lata had our hearts swaying and through his character disappeared early in the show, he stayed with us.

23. Rohit Saraf

From The Sky Is Pink to Netflix's Mismatched, Rohit Saraf has been all over our Instagram with his adorable smile and boy-next-door charm.

24. Jordan Fisher

He gave us two loveable characters in Work It and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and let's be honest, he had us thanking the streaming gods for existing.

25. Sendhil Ramamurthy

He played Mohan Viswakumar aka Devi's father from Never Have I Ever and though he was barely there in the show, we were consciously re-winding his parts to catch another glimpse.

26. Elliot Page

Elliot, who was born Ellen Page revealed his transgender identity this year and we couldn't be happier for them. The Umbrella Academy star's letter on Instagram left us teary eyed.

27. Jungkook

People's magazine named this BTS member the Sexiest International Man Alive 2020 and we couldn't agree more.

28. Alba Flores

Her portrayal of Nairobi in La Casa de Papel aka Money Heist had us crushing hard on this amazing actor.

29. Logan Lerman

The actor's girlfriend recently shared a picture of him with prominent grey hair and damn that salt and pepper look really does look amazing on this son of Poseidon.

30. Michele Morrone

With 365 Days, he had the entire world going ga-ga over his illegal jawline and piercing eyes. Is it even legal to look this good?

31. Billie Eilish

In February, this singer spoke up about disengaging from Instagram comments because she received around 50 or 60,000 per post and most of them were negative. Billie speaking up against cyber bullying helped thousands across the world who were going through something similar.

32. Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit kept us entertained through lockdown with desi recipes, accompanied by the most hilarious commentary. And now, by taking a stance for farmers against Kangana Ranaut - he has us impressed.

Who helped you through 2020?