If You Score More Than 5 In This Ultimate "Welcome" Quiz Then It Will Be A "Miracle, Miracle"

Have you spent hours replicating Majnu bhai ki painting? Do you know subah se kya nahi bika hai? Are you aware that kisi ke ek tang nakli hai?

If you answered yes to the aforementioned questions, then this quiz should be as easy for you as acting was for Uday bhai:

1. Let's "welcome" you to the quiz with an easy question. Name this character: Dr. Payal Ghunghroo Dr. Dayal Ghunghroo Babu Rao Dr. Rajiv Ghunghroo

2. Okay, time to amp it up a little. Remember Uday's side"kick" jiski ek tang nakli hai? What sport does he say he used to play? Cricket Football Hockey Tennis

4. Feeling confident so far? Then complete this dialogue: Bhagwan ka dia hua sab kuch hai. _________. Itna rutba hai iss sheher mein, jis ghar pe haath rakhu, koi na nahi kahega. Daulat hai, shauharat hai, izzat hai. Daulat hai, izzat hai, shauharat hai. Paisa, naam, izzat, sab hai. Daulat-sholat hai, kismat hai.

4. And now comes Majnu bhai and his painting. So this should be fairly easy: which two animals feature in his painting? Two horses Two donkeys Two cows A horse and a donkey

5. Now who does not remember the epic game of passing the parcel that everyone plays in the end. But the question is, do you remember the song that plays in the background? Aa hi jaiye Zara sa jhoom lun main Khalaas Yeh kya hua

6. Which of the following actors had a cameo in the film? Jackie Shroff Suniel Shetty Sunny Deol Arjun Rampal

7. You have to admit, the dialogues are one of the most memorable things about the film. But which one of the following is not a dialogue from the film? "Seh lenge thoda" "Ab ghodon ki race mein gadhe bhi daudenge" "Hum insaano ki zindagi se pyaar kahan khoke reh gaya?" "Hum shareef kya huye, puri dunia hi badmaash ban gai"

8. Okay, so this may be a little tricky, but what is RDX's full name? It is never specified in the film. Ranbir Daman Xaka Ranvir Dhanraj Xaka Robert DeNiro Xavier

9. How many times did Sanjana trick Rajiv as part of the April Fool's contest organized in the movie? Twice Once Umm, wait, what? Thrice

10. Who actually shot at Lucky? Rajiv Sanjana Majnu Ishika

11. Right at the end, when everyone is stuck in a tilting house, which insect attacks the crowd? Ticks Flies Honey bees Ants