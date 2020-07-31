The Umbrella Academy season 2 is now airing on Netflix! The season picks up from the last scene when No. 5 take them all back in time to fix their childhood so that the world doesn't end.
Now, for obvious reasons that hasn't worked out. Anyhow, people have completely gone crazy since the show went LIVE. But don't worry about it. There are no spoilers below.
UMBRELLA ACADEMY S2 IS HEREEEEE pic.twitter.com/iiYB0WILFw— follow my main @goofysamberg (@b99nyles) July 31, 2020
omg the first music played in Umbrella Academy S2 🎶🎶— Squeegool (@squeegool) July 31, 2020
1961 is the year for racism #UmbrellaAcademy2 pic.twitter.com/Uyy2hyCZxM— Stairs in the North (@PiyelPogi) July 31, 2020
the one thing going well for me is #UmbrellaAcademy2 pic.twitter.com/x904nEUSck— Yara (@yara_abdacada) July 31, 2020
CATCH YOU ON THE FLIP SIDE IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/3xIkv2PYVw— montana ☂︎ TODAY (@newtspatronus) July 31, 2020
they really opened the scene with our favorite duo 😭😍#UmbrellaAcademy2 pic.twitter.com/kkPV2eLhQ3— zee base⁷ (@zygmaund) July 31, 2020
I heard a rumor that it's three hours until our sister, #3, gets her amazing voice back. #UmbrellaAcademy2 @UmbrellaAcad pic.twitter.com/bmD4FCLFEn— Séance Americana ☂︎ (@AmericanaSeance) July 31, 2020
Why is everybody acting like five saying the world’s going to end isn’t true, when the last time he said it, IT. WAS. TRUE?!?!#UmbrellaAcademy2 pic.twitter.com/Ke5krjkPvH— A ☂︎ (@Alexa_PlaySad) July 31, 2020
THE DYNAMIC DUO ARE BACK! AAAAHHHH IM SCREAMING#UmbrellaAcademy2 pic.twitter.com/vvsoWinlAw— j4mp0ng (@akosikuyajomar) July 31, 2020
just number 2, diego hargreeves serving us looks in #UmbrellaAcademy2 pic.twitter.com/Num3uhrHV7— 𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙤¹ᴰ| stream ☂︎ s2 (@giankaruro) July 31, 2020
I am awake for this and just want to binge but also need to work tomorrow. #UmbrellaAcademy2 https://t.co/V7jCPEpWbD— Eric Monacelli (@ermonacelli) July 31, 2020
Yesss one of the Netflix Series that deserves a comeback!#UmbrellaAcademy2 pic.twitter.com/D0oCxyH4h3— Shyness.20 (@20_shyness) July 31, 2020
me patiently waiting on illegal websites bcoz i don't have a netflix acc and im broke asf#UmbrellaAcademy2 pic.twitter.com/14Qx6drWiz— milktpapi (@imjaredmirando) July 31, 2020
Ok so who’s binging #UmbrellaAcademy2 this weekend? I know it can’t just be me. pic.twitter.com/RxWpRcFkeh— mumblebee (@CutliffSteven) July 31, 2020
we be like klaus ten hours from now pic.twitter.com/qkPaTdk70N— Jayden Marvel (@GemBiscuits) July 31, 2020
da hype is real#UmbrellaAcademy2 pic.twitter.com/Wq0s8IAlau— WHY NOT? (@loelmaar) July 31, 2020
It's here! It's today! It's on @NetflixSA RIGHT NOW!! My family mustn't talk to me after lunch today. #UmbrellaAcademy2 pic.twitter.com/aUkMaD9dQf— Zayaan Schroeder (@zayaan27) July 31, 2020
AAAAAAH BEN HARGREEVES!! 🥺♥️ #UmbrellaAcademy2 pic.twitter.com/l6MOtKPTn6— wil 🏷 (@_wiiil03) July 31, 2020
the dedication, we stan!— Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) July 31, 2020
Let the binge commence 🍿 pic.twitter.com/WkeMqvvOR4— Rob Birmo (@Birmo0803) July 31, 2020
What are you still doing here? Go watch it, already!