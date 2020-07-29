The Umbrella Academy has released a sneak peek its opening scene. So if you want to wait for the show to air on Netflix and watch everything at the same time, this will be your cue to go away.

And the rest of you who have reached here- Holy fuck guys! This is completely insane.

So the Hargreeves have apparently done something due to which now Russia has attacked the USA and nukes have been launched- something I predicted during our report on the trailer!

Anyhow, this scene gives us all the kids unleashing their full powers and it honestly just looks fucking awesome.

I mean, Klaus has an army of ghosts. Literally, he has soldiers.

Anyhow, you can watch the entire thing here:

Holy shit. I can't wait for Season 2 to start airing this Friday..