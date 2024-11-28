When I was interviewing Niren Bhat, the writer of the movies in the Stree-verse and who himself is a prolific lyricist, he told me that almost every movie made in our country could be termed a ‘musical’. The Western nomenclature is different, but music is such an integral part of our audio-visual medium. Such is the impact of music in our movies that there have been numerous instances where the directors had to put some songs because, without them, the promotion of movies was almost impossible some years back.

In our nation where music is ingrained in all aspects of our lives, from morning prayers to dancing to Bollywood beats at the clubs, you know someone is lying if they say they don’t listen to or enjoy some form of music. And amidst the thousand renditions of thousand rags, the huge Bollywood music serves as a common language amongst us Indians. For God’s sake, we have an entire pastime game dedicated to it. However, there seem to be many of these albums that get lost in one corner of your memory with time, with not many talking about the tunes and words to which you relate like no other.

In our carousel, we talked about 9 such movies, and of course, any human would get exhausted from making an exhaustive list out of this topic. So here’s our little attempt at compiling some of them for you to add to your playlist.

1. Shaapit

It will never fail to surprise me how Shaapit never got its fair share of recognition, either as a horror film or for the hauntingly beautiful album it had. From the infatuation of first love in Chaahata Kitna Tumko Dil to going against the whole world to protect it in Kabhi Na Kabhi To Miloge, Aditya Narayan’s voice was such a fresh breath of air, and Tere Bina Jiya Na Jaye is the ode to that longing. No matter how much I love Shreya Ghoshal, I can’t hear Ajnabi Hawaayein while I am alone to this date, haunting is an understatement.

2. Lucky: No Time For Love

The chartbuster songs of Lucky… that once dominated our 9XM mornings have become oblivious to my generation. Neither do I hear the peppy Lucky Lips or Chori Chori at clubs, nor Sun Zara, Shayad Yahi To Pyar Hai, Hum Deewane at house parties or road trips. Lost somewhere in time, listening to its tracks recently made me react, “Oh ye gaana bhi is film ka, aur ye bhi!”. Let’s bring back the love for this album (though the plot of the movie remains contentious).

3. Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota

Superhero movies done right is rare in India, and what’s even rarer is a music album to complement every bit of that story. While Rappan Rappi Rap, Kitthon Da Tu Superstar and the Jimmy Mani song sound like science fiction or Shaolin movies in themselves, the narrative also has songs like Nakhrewaali and Tere Liye to portray the dynamics between the characters. Not just the movie, the album is a rare gem in Indian cinema.

Amidst all the negative publicity of the movie, what got lost was the masterpiece of an album that Amit Trivedi had crafted. The way Trivedi created the jazz magic of the 70s Bombay with tracks like Fifi, Naak pe gussa, Mohabbat buri bimari, it was unlike anything I had heard before in Bollywood. Behroopia is the only song in the album with a different tone, but a classic nevertheless.

4. Bombay Velvet

An emotional ode to Bachpan by Amit Trivedi, a Bappi Lahiri track about the zest of youth, an Altaf Raja track about the mistakes of youth, an Arijit song about the sensuous secrecy of youth, The album of Hunterrr is the best ensemble one can get. It also features soulful numbers like Naina.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Saaya

How, just how is this album not on everyone’s playlist? Where do I start even, O Sathiya, Aai Jo Teri Yaad, Aye Meri Zindagi, Har Taraf Har Jagah, Kabhi Khushboo – Anu Malik and MM Kreem created nothing short of magic here, sung by all by our favourites – Udit ji, Sonu, KK, Shreya Ghoshal. Do yourself a favour and start this album right now.

6. Qarib Qarib Single

Not just the movie, but the album of Qarib Qarib Single is criminally underrated. Apart from the fan favourite Tu Chale Toh, there’s also the high-octane Khatam Kahani and the profound Jaane De. Also, petition to release the full version of Bade achche lagte hai in Papon’s voice, filmed on Irrfan, how haven’t there been a thousand reels of that clip yet?!

7. October

Not gonna lie, I had watched October once and had completely forgotten about its music. It was only after my editor’s recommendation that I listened to the album again and boy, Theher Ja, Manwaa, and Chal have been on loop since. But my current favourite has to be Tab Bhi Tu, with lyrics that reflect the yearning for eternal love, till the last star in the universe gives up its light.

Kudos to the lyricist Tanveer Ghazi for weaving magic with his words.

8. Paheli

We failed as an audience when we failed to appreciate Paheli when it was released, the worst part is, it still hasn’t reached a cult status. We also lost the meticulously crafted songs by MM Kreem and Gulzar that echoed the history of our tradition and folk tales. It’s high time we showered more love on the album with Dheere Jalna, Kangna Re, Phir Raat Kati, Khaali Hai, and Laaga Re Jal Laaga, which takes us back to the mystic lands and times of the desert.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Jhootha hi sahi

An AR Rahman album and underrated? Not something you hear quite often, right? However, the album of Jhootha hi Sahi is one such instance. It has some less talked about gems like Hello Hello, Do Nishaniyan, Pam Pa Ra. Do you remember Nokia OVI Music Store from the late 2000s, yes I remember the ads of Cry Cry and Maiyya Yashoda releasing on that, huh, good ol’ technology.

10. Hungama

When you think about Hungama, what comes to your mind? Jeetu from Videocon, Kachra Seth, Radheshyam Tiwary, right? The music? Mmmm…not so much. However, the movie for me is incomplete without the melodious Pari Pari, Tera Dil, Hum Nahin. Also, who can forget Shaan and Sadhana Sargam singing Chain Aap Ko live amidst all the chaos?

11. Hunterrr

12. D-Day

Apart from the immensely popular Mika Singh version of Duma dum mast kalandar, the Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy album of D-Day never really got its due recognition, with tracks like Murshid Khele Holi, Alvida and Dhuaan. However, the most endearing song from this is Ek Ghadi – Rekha Bharadwaj at her charming best, as always.

ADVERTISEMENT

13. Lakeer

Whenever I was made to fill a page in someone’s scrapbook in school, Paigham always had a place in my favourite song segment and I proudly introduced many to the song. Lakeer’s album was an apt representation of the early 2000s, upbeat, peppy, and soulful. Apart from Nachley, the album contains the passionate Offho Jalta Hai by Sonu Nigam and Asha Bhosle, Sadiyaan, and Rozana by Viva, the pop girl group of yesteryear.

14. Jhankaar Beats

Though Suno Na by Shaan became the anthem of love for youth thanks to programs like Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, the other masterpieces in this musical – Tu Aashiqui Hai, Jo Gaya Woh Gaya, Tera Muskurana still remain under the radar. As a tribute to RD Burman, this album contains Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna and a song about Pancham da himself with Boss Kaun Tha.

15. Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Combining a fusion of modern and traditional, Justin Prabhakaran and Raj Shekhar produce a compilation of songs that serve as a character in the movie. Be it the upbeat Vaada Machaney or the heartfelt tracks like Ratti Ratti Reza Reza, Tittar Bittar, Mann Kesar Kesar, this album and the movie might just be the little sweetness you need right now.

16. Pagglait

We all know the never-seen before domination Arijit has on Indian music industry, but him as a composer didn’t disappoint either in his debut in Pagglait. The symphony of tracks like Dill Udd Jaa Re, Lamha, Thode Kam Ajnabi, Phire Faqeera effortlessly captures the confusion, conservation, and jealousy for someone even after the person is long gone.

ADVERTISEMENT

17. Special 26

Special 26 is truly a special movie in Indian cinema, but what people fail to appreciate is how special the album of the movie was. With tunes by the legendary MM Kreem and words by Irshad Kamil, Tujh Sang Lagee, Kaun Mera Kya, Mujh Mein Tu Hi Basa, Dhar Pakad certainly needs more love from listeners.

15. Ijaazat

Be it the generation of the years gone by or the newer one, I don’t think anyone is ignorant of Mera Kuch Samaan – the feeling of yearning transcends time. However, my favourite from the album is Chhoti Si Kahani Se, a song that makes me feel whole and broken at the same time. It’s blasphemous how there are so many reels about the movie on Instagram and not its other songs.

16. Shubh Mangal Shavdhan

While the sequel Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has a chartbuster soundtrack, I still wonder how not enough people are talking about the hilarious and ahead-of-its-time OG one and its album. It has songs by Tanishk Bagchi and Vayu for every occasion of an Indian shaadi with Rocket Saiyyan, Laddoo, Kankad, and Kanha.

17. Tum Bin

There’s no way Tum Bin shouldn’t be on this list, after all, it was a super hit because of its music. However, the ignorance of my Gez-Z friends about its legendary music made me put this to show the album is way beyond just Koi Fariyaad. Chhoti Chhoti Raatein, Tumhare Siwa, Daroo Vich Pyar, the title track – remember the name Faaiz Anwar and Nikhil-Vijay, who made us feel the divinity that is the Tum Bin album.

ADVERTISEMENT

18. Dhanak

Listen, the cause-effect is simple, if we fail to give the appreciation a movie like Dhanak and its soundtrack deserves, we don’t deserve great art. With songs like Chal Chalein, Jeene Se Bhi Zyada Jiyein, Damadam, Mehandi, the movie’s music screams of ‘mitti di khusboo’ but in the most soothing way.

Well, we can go on and on about our favourite albums that demand more of your love and attention. Let us know if your favourites and if you want a part two of this.