Talk Shows in India in 2021 are often either an extension of podcasts or they are just Karan Johar and friends. Make no mistake, we have had a great few talk shows over the years but it's sad that we are not we haven't come up with more innovative ideas to make them interesting.

1. Hot Ones

It's the show with hot wings and even hotter questions. Host Sean Evans interviews a variety of prominent personalities, actors to athletes to musicians among others. The guest eats a battery of hot wings, each one hotter than its predecessor while answering some very well researched questions.

2. Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee

The show is as the name suggests. This Jerry Seinfeld show features vintage cars, funny conversations and a heck load of coffee. The show has featured prominent personalities like Tina Fey, Eddie Murphy, Ricky Gervais, Barack Obama and Seth Rogen among others.

3. Between Two Ferns With Zack Galifianakis

Host Zach Galifianakis has awkward interviews with his guests, ridicules them to their face, asks them brutally honest questions and more often than not calls them out on their sh*t.

4. The Ricky Gervais Show

Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant and Karl Pilkington engage in an improvised discussion about a wide range of topics from the World Cup to wars to society in general. However, given that this is Gervais, if you are easily offended, you should probably steer clear.

5. Running Wild With Bear Grylls

Bear Grylls takes celebrities through hostile environments where they have to survive for a period of 48 hours. Of course, the journey involves a lot of chatting about professional to personal matters. The guests are pushed to their farthest to survive in the wild. The show has featured some prominent faces like Channing Tatum, Zac Efron and Lena Headey among others.

6. Neil DeGrasse Tyson Explains Everything

Astrophysics and StarTalk Radio host, Neil DeGrasse Tyson gives his opinion on popular culture and science, from how much Thor's hammer Mjolnir ways to parallel universes to technologies that are changing our world, Tyson explains it all.

7. The Eric Andre Show

Comic Eric André hosts a late-night show that parodies talk shows and takes it to a whole different level, and not necessarily in a 'good' way. He also features interviews with celebrities, although only some of them are real, some are celebrity impersonators.

8. Billy On The Street

This unique game show is hosted by comedian and Emmy nominee Billy Eichner. Eichner quizzes the public in New York City with trivia questions accompanied by A-list celebrities like Chris Evans and Chris Pratt, Emma Stone etc.

9. Fan Questions

It's fairly simple. IMDb gets our favourite stars and gets them to answer questions that we want answers to. It's simple, effective, more often than not hilarious and quite informative.

10. Ride With Norman Reedus

If you are a fan of The Walking Dead, this is a gold mine for you. Reedus, who plays survivalist Daryl Dixon on TWD, is a bike enthusiast, just like his on-screen character. So, even if you aren't aware of the Walking Dead but just love bikes and travelling, this is the show for you. It's earnest and pretty feel good.

See, there are options out there. So maybe, we can move on from asking catty questions and actually have talk shows people would love to watch.