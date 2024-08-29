We live in content-heavy times, so you can never run out of things to watch. There is something for everyone. But these are also times where ‘cringe-watching’ is a thing. We watch things just because they are mind-numbingly easy to process. Uorfi’s new web series, following her life was pitched as something like that. A mind-numbing watch that will get you through the week. The show is called Follow Kar Lo Yaar, and it’s Uorfi’s personality all put together in a few episodes. The title is exactly what she is asking you to do, follow her, follow her content… follow her life. The thing, however, is that it’s not a cringe watch.

As much as we’d like to think of Follow Kar Lo Yaar as an Indian spin of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it is not. That is not a judgement on the latter, but only a better picture of what Uorfi’s show really is. It follows the day-to-day life and work of the content creator, and there is drama. She can’t do without that, she loves being at the center of controversies (her words). But when you see the show, it does not feel voyeuristic. You just watch people you relate with and wish for their wins. You will root for them because you weirdly care about their lives now. This is because everything Uorfi is, and everything she has done to reach where she is today.

Even when you disagree with her, or her sisters, you see where they come from. Which is unlike the Kardashians. There you see privilege that is fun to watch, but you can’t sympathize with it. Like you can’t sympathize with Orry’s issues, or more specifically, his IBS (a reference from the show which also serves as the contrast between between Uorfi and Orry). That’s what makes Uorfi, her life and her work different from any other internet personality. She is aspirational in the sense that you want to be able to learn from how she keeps people hooked. You want to learn how she does that – because influencing literally boils down to reaching the most amount of people.

Uorfi, however, has opened her life for her audiences. She does not like to hide her story. Her approach to stardom is making it more accessible for everyone. Which makes her more relatable. She makes vulnerabilities look more normal. In all episodes of the show, she talks about how she just wants to earn a lot. She thinks money is the answer to all her problems – and you know where she comes from. In another episode, her therapist tells her that she deserves good things and she should know that she is deserving of good things. You cannot help but feel seen.

Let’s just face it, Follow Kar Lo Yaar is a brand new take on reality shows that document people’s lives. It just tells you that if a story is good enough, then it can be seen more than just a cringe-watch. Uorfi is this embodiment of a ‘rebel’ who would call out society by just being herself. She does that in style, and she earns money from it. But she is also the literal embodiment of what a modern woman is. We have too much on our plates, because we want liberation – only it comes to you if you do everything else that a woman is expected to. That is the show for you. It is emotions in its rawest form – because there is no other way to get people to listen to you. You have to wrap everything as content.

“Ya toh main marr jaungi, ya toh main duniya ko paagal kar jaungi,” Uorfi re-iterates in episodes of the show. She means it. So what she (and the modern woman) wants, is liberation, money, and respect. She wants to be taken seriously, because she knows what she is doing. And there are no lies here. Her 4.9M followers are proof.

What Uorfi also wants is to become India’s Kim Kardashian, which is where she is wrong. Because she is already something of her own – and that transcends the Kardashian fame.