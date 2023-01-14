Uorfi Javed is known for her unconventional fashion and creativity. She keeps experimenting with her looks and often comes up with quirky outfits. That said, she’s among the pages of some top publications and often trolled by slanderous critiques for her clothes. Hypocrisy much?

Javed recently shared a clip on Twitter that subtly called out Sadhguru’s homophobia and captioned it, “Someone go actually teach him about nature!”

Someone go actually teach him about nature ! pic.twitter.com/iLfsUoKNSZ — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 12, 2023

Following this, a comedian who thought he was acting all cool- made a sexist troll out of this post. It’s jarring that people think it’s funny to make such derogatory comments about a woman. The fact that Javed is prone to such crappy sexist trolls she gave a firing reply to this ass. Have a look:

Your statement is so passive aggressive , so you’re judging me on the basis on my clothes ?

You really are as sh*tty as your jokes — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 13, 2023

Tweeples come in support of Javed for calling out the mediocrity of this person.

I think her defence against anything from anyone at this point would be 'so you're judging me on the basis on my clothes'. Slut shaming should not even be an option here. She's just a clown. And I think that's what Sahil was directing at. — Savar (@saaavar_arora) January 13, 2023

This is it. I'm a Urfi Stan now. https://t.co/JQLdMApQCv — Titan Killing Long Term Booty Call (@kallamounee) January 14, 2023

these mediocre manchildren whose humour hasn't graduated from the filth that qualified as funny in the early 2000s need to be shown their place – you go gurrrl ❤️❤️ https://t.co/5KxdhMztk2 — sasural gained a fool (@rutvik2705) January 14, 2023

This is a better chokeslam than Greta to Tate but less popular because chhee so desi https://t.co/9XXwkLVhYV — peeleraja (@peeleraja) January 14, 2023

ive always loved this woman for her no nonsense attitude https://t.co/9dOdLrOLY2 — 𝒞𝒽𝓇𝒾𝓈 (@namgikoohours) January 14, 2023

She's giving him a reality check, nice https://t.co/D4L00opBaN — cringe episodes of (@Harshadaandco) January 14, 2023

People will know about Sahil Shah existence from this tweet by Uorfi Javed than his own work.@SahilBulla @uorfi_ https://t.co/8XgJi2AgMj — Irshan Ali (@IamIrshanAli) January 14, 2023

almost 15 hours now. Bulle ki cigar aur pizza boxes ke sath reply video aai ki nahi? https://t.co/bikA0oFkYv — On Steroids (@onsteroidss) January 14, 2023

It’s high time men learn to crack good funny jokes about women because this one is so poor and problematic!

