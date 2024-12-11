The year 2024 was somewhat average for Bollywood. While films like Stree 2, Laapataa Ladies, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and others got much-deserved love from the audiences, movies like Jigra and Singham Again didn’t perform as well as expected. However, 2025, as of now, looks like another year that is going to give us masala action movies. As the calendar turns to next year, movie buffs have a lot to look forward to. Right from action and thrillers to comedy and romance, the upcoming lineup on the big screen has something for everyone.

From Salman Khan to Shahid Kapoor, Bollywood superstars have signed projects that are waiting to hit the box office soon. Since 2025 is about to come, we have curated the ultimate list of Bollywood movies that will be released next year. Scroll down to find the movies of your favorite superstars, mark your calendars in advance, and thank us later!

Baaghi 4

Scheduled to release on 5th September 2025, Baaghi 4 is the fourth installment of the ‘Baaghi‘ franchise. Directed by A. Harsha, this movie is star-studded with Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt and is recently joined by Punjabi star, Sonam Bajwa.

Sky Force

The Airlift cast, Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur are back again with their patriotic-action thriller movie, Sky Force. The movie is scheduled to release on 24th January 2025 and is directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani.

Chhaava

Initially scheduled to release in 2024, Chhaava is a historical action film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who is played by Vicky Kaushal and accompanied by Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. It is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant and is now supposed to hit the theatres on 14 February 2025. Watch the trailer here.

Sikandar

2025 is a year for Salman fans! Last seen in Tiger 3 (2023) and a small cameo appearance as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again (2024), Salman Khan is all ready to star in A.R. Murugadoss’s Sikandar along with Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, and Sharman Joshi. The movie is expected to be released during Eid 2025.

Housefull 5

Nadiawala Grandson took to his Instagram to announce the fifth installment of the ‘Housefull’ franchise with an enthusiastic caption, announcing the release date of June 6, 2025. The picture featured what we can call – a Housefull fan’s dream and included Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Dino Morea, Shreyas Talpade, Nikitin Dheer, Johny Lever, Chunky Panday, Ranjeet, and Akashdeep Sabir. According to the details, the movie is a comedy thriller and aims to bring a new kind of humor to the existing sequels.

War 2

Alert Hrithik fans! Major Kabir Dhaliwal is returning with the sequel of War. Releasing on 14th August 2025, the movie, War 2 is part of YRF Spy Universe. Starring Hrithik Roshan alongside Kiara Advani and N. T. Rama Rao Jr, the movie is directed by Ayan Mukherjee.

Thama

Revolving around a historian who sifts through old manuscripts, seeking clues and determined about the mysterious legends of vampires in Vijay Nagar, Thama is a horror comedy thriller starring Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ayushmann Khurrana and Paresh Rawal. The ‘bloody’ love story is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and will be released during Diwali 2025

Alpha

YRF Spy Universe is welcoming its first female-led movie, Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. The movie is set to release in theaters on December 25, 2025, and is directed by Shiv Rawail. YRF officially announced the film on its Instagram handle with the caption and the poster – ‘On Christmas 2025, #ALPHA will rise! Get ready for an action-packed holiday… 25th Dec, 2025’

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

The Dhawan father-son duo returns back in 2025 with a fresh rom-com Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Directed by David Dhawan and starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, and Maniesh Paul, the movie is expected to be released on 2nd October 2025. As per News18, ‘It’s a fun family entertainer with the love triangle of the trio at the center. David Dhawan has cracked a concept that’s fresh and original, and is confident to recreate the magic of comedies on the big screen again’

Deva

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, Deva is produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. The film was officially announced in May 2023 and is expected to release on January 31, 2025. The movie is centred around a brilliant yet rebellious police officer who uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case. Surprisingly, the movie will nearly crash Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force in just a week. Will this be the first superstar clash of 2023?

Well, the beauty of Bollywood is that any movie’s success isn’t just depending on the stars, but the plot, presentation, and various other factors. While these films have well-decorated casts making headlines even before release, it will be fun to see how well will they land. Apart from these, there are also multiple projects lined up for next year. If anything for sure that 2025 has for us and Bollywood, it is surely surprises!