The new year would be here soon and so would the fresh bunch of binge-worthy movies. Therefore, here’s a list of some new content coming out in 2022 that you can totally add to your binge-watch bucket list.

Ready? Read on.

1. Radhe Shyam

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, this upcoming period sci-fi romantic drama features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The movie is currently scheduled to release on January 14th.

2. Prithviraj

This upcoming historical epic action drama, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in prominent roles, is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The movie is currently slated to release on January 21st.

3. Badhaai Do

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, this upcoming family drama is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. The movie is scheduled for theatrical release on February 4th.

4. Shabaash Mithu

Based on the real-life of the country’s women's national cricket team captain, Mithali Raj, this upcoming biographical sports drama features Taapsee Pannu in the titular role. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the movie is all set to release theatrically on February 4th.

5. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Loosely based on S Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens Of Mumbai, this upcoming biographical crime drama stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie is scheduled for worldwide release in theatres on February 18th.

6. Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Directed by Divyang Thakkar, this upcoming social comedy stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role. The movie was originally scheduled to release in 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The movie is currently scheduled to release on February 25th.

7. Bachchan Pandey

Starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, this upcoming action-comedy has been directed by Farhad Samji and is slated to release on March 4th.

8. Shamshera

This upcoming period action drama, directed by Karan Malhotra, features Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. After being delayed for release because of the deadly pandemic, the movie is now scheduled to release on March 18th.

9. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

This supernatural horror movie serves as a sequel to Priyadarshan's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). Directed by Anees Bazmee, the upcoming movie features Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The movie is all set to release on March 25th.

10. Anek

Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, this upcoming action thriller is directed by Anubhav Sinha and would release on March 31st.

11. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

This upcoming biographical drama is based on Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of ISRO who was accused of espionage. The movie is written, produced and directed by R Madhavan, who is also playing the lead role in the movie. The movie is slated to release on April 1st.

12. Dhaakad

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, this upcoming action thriller features Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles along with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The movie is all set to release on April 8th.

13. Laal Singh Chaddha

Adapted from the 1994 movie Forrest Gump, this upcoming comedy-drama features Aamir Khan as the titular character along with Kareena Kapoor Khan. After multiple delays due to the pandemic, the movie will now release on April 14th.

14. Mission Majnu

This spy thriller stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the movie is scheduled to be released on May 13th.

15. HIT: The First Case Remake

This upcoming mystery action-thriller, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is the official remake of the Telugu movie of the same title. Featuring Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, this movie will release on May 20th.

16. Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway

Directed by Ashima Chibber, this upcoming movie features Rani Mukerji in the lead role and is slated to release on May 20th.

With the odds against her, this mother must fight it all and more to be strong for her children!



Inspired by a true story, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway starring #RaniMukerji releases in theatres on Friday, May 20th 2022!@ChibberAshima @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani pic.twitter.com/tVyOP5LmPl — Emmay Entertainment (@EmmayEntertain) December 7, 2021

17. Govinda Naam Mera

Starring Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles, this upcoming comedy-drama is directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie is all set to release on June 10th.

18. Doctor G

This upcoming social drama features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the movie is slotted to be released on June 17th.

19. Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Directed by Raj Mehta, this upcoming comedy-drama stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles along with Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. The movie is all set to release on June 24th.

20. Ek Villain Returns

This upcoming movie serves as a sequel to the action thriller Ek Villian (2014). Directed by Mohit Suri, this movie stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in prominent roles. The movie is slotted to release on July 8th.

21. Phone Bhoot

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, this upcoming horror-comedy features Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. The movie is all set to release on July 15th.

22. Cirkus

This upcoming comedy movie, directed by Rohit Shetty, features Ranveer Singh in a double role. Adapted by the 1982 movie Angoor, the movie is scheduled for theatrical release on July 15th.

23. Adipurush

Based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, this upcoming mythological adventure movie features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Directed by Om Raut, this movie will release on August 11th.

24. Raksha Bandhan

Featuring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles, this upcoming comedy-drama is directed by Aanand L Rai. The movie will be theatrically released on August 11th.

25. Brahmāstra

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this upcoming superhero movie features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The first movie of the planned trilogy will be released on September 9th.

26. Tejas

Starring Kangana Ranaut in the pivotal role, this upcoming movie is directed by Sarvesh Mewara and is slotted to be released on October 5th.

27. Mr And Mrs Mahi

This upcoming romantic comedy stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Sharan Sharma, this movie will be released on October 7th.

28. Ram Setu

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, this upcoming movie features Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. This upcoming movie is slotted to release on October 24th.

29. Shehzada

Featuring Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and Manisha Koirala, this upcoming action-drama is directed by Rohit Dhawan and is scheduled to be released on November 4th.

30. Yodha

This upcoming action thriller, directed by Sagar Ambre, stars Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The movie is currently scheduled to be released on November 11th.

31. Bhediya

Directed by Amar Kaushik, this upcoming comedy horror movie features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini reprising their roles from movies Roohi and Stree, this movie will release worldwide on November 25th.

