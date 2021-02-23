Some of the most anticipated horror films are going to release this year and we can't wait to be spooked out. Check out the list and tell us which film you are eagerly waiting to watch?



1. The Vigil

Release Date: 26th February

Directed by Keith Thomas, The Vigil will tell the story of a young man who agrees to fulfill the duties of a “shomer (the Jewish custom of looking after a dead body over the course of one night). Sounds like the perfect setup for a supernatural horror story, right?



2. A Quiet Place Part II

Release Date: 23rd April

The sequel to John Krasinski’s horror hit A Quiet Place will also release this year. The film follows the Abbott family (led by Emily Blunt) who continue their journey to safety in a world where sound attracts murderous creatures. A few new faces will also join the old cast.

3. The Night House

Release Date: 16th July

The film was to release in 2020 but, the release date has been pushed to 2021. Directed by The Ritual and V/H/S director, David Bruckner, The Night House is one of the most awaited horror films, this year. It stars Rebecca Hall as a widow who begins to discover her recently deceased husband's disturbing secrets at the lakeside home he built for her.

4. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Release Date: 4th June

Directed by James Wan, The Conjuring franchise has been going strong since 2013. Once again, the film will follow the story of real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren who try to uncover the truth behind a murderer's claim of demonic possession. It's based on true events so it should be interesting.

5. Don't Breathe 2

Release Date: 13th August

With the sequel of Don’t Breathe, we will see the return of the Blind Man who terrorizes more unsuspecting people. He has been hiding out for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a young girl orphaned from a house fire. And, he has been hiding a dark secret. What will that be?

6. Candyman

Release Date: 27th August

This film is a sequel to the 1992 cult film of the same name and the fourth film in the Candyman film series which is based on the short story "The Forbidden" by Clive Barker. It is set in an area that was once the Cabrini Green housing project in Chicago.

7. Malignant

Release Date: 10th September

Malignant is supposed to be an original horror idea of James Wan (the director of The Conjuring) that has never been seen before. Much is not known about the movie starring Annabelle Wallis, Jake Abel and Mckenna Grace but, the is supposed to be an original horror idea of James Wan (the director of The Conjuring) that has never been seen before. Much is not known about the movie starring Annabelle Wallis, Jake Abel and Mckenna Grace but, the teaser looks promising. It will release on HBO Max and in theaters.

8. Dark Harvest

Release Date: 24th September

Dark Harvest is all set to release during Halloween. It follows David Slade’s adaptation of the horror novel of the same name and his work on the groundbreaking choose-your-own-adventure Black Mirror episode and Bandersnatch.

9. Last Night in Soho

Release Date: 22nd October

This time, Edgar Wright has directed a time-bending thriller that goes between the ‘60s London and the present day. This will be Wright’s first movie in four years so there is a lot of anticipation.

10. The Fear Street Trilogy

Release Date: TBA 2021

The Fear Street Trilogy is directed by Leigh Janiak and it is based on the book series of the same name by R. L. Stine. It will release on Netflix. And, each film will be released about a month apart throughout summers. Hell yeah!

11. The Seventh Day



Release Date: TBA 2021

Directed by The Dark’s Justin P. Lange, The Seventh Day follows a famed exorcist who works with a rookie priest. It stars Guy Pearce, Keith David and Stephen Lang.

12. Till Death



Release Date: TBA 2021



Megan Fox starrer Till Death follows a woman who is handcuffed to her husband's corpse. And, she has to figure out a way to survive and escape the killers who are on their way to kill her as well.

13. Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Release Date: 20th May

Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson will star in the 9th installment of the Saw franchise that follows a detective and a police veteran who investigate a series of grisly murders. Only time will tell how this film connects to the Saw universe but, we are eager to know more.

14. The Forever Purge

Release Date: 9th July

The Forever Purge is an American dystopian action science fiction horror film directed by Everardo Gout. The film is based on the fallout of a presidential election that abolishes the Purge and a Mexican couple escaping a drug cartel in Texas.

15. Old

Release Date: 23rd July

Old is a supernatural psychological horror-thriller film written, directed, and produced by M. Night Shyamalan. Much is not known about the film but it boasts of a stellar cast including Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, and Ken Leung. The film is apparently based on the French graphic novel Sandcastle.

16. Resident Evil

Release Date: 3rd September

Directed by Johannes Roberts, Resident Evil is yet another reboot of a well-known horror franchise. It is based on the video games of the same name and the story is set in 1998. The plot is being kept under wraps but, we are anxious to see how this reboot pans out.

17. Antlers

Release Date: 29th October

Antlers stars Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons as siblings living in Oregon who grow concerned about one of Russell’s young students who is supposedly keeping some sort of supernatural beast as a pet. Sounds like trouble to me.

18. Nightmare Alley

Release Date: 3rd December

Nightmare Alley is directed by del Toro, the Oscar-winning director. And, the film is based on William Lindsay Gresham's novel of the same name. The film has a promising cast and it follows the story of a manipulative carny (person who works in a carnival) who teams up with a dangerous psychiatrist to wreak havoc.

19. Roohi

Release Date: 11th March

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi is a horror comedy film that stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The film tells the story of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoon.

20. Bhoot Police

Release Date: 10th September

This is yet another horror comedy film starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Javed Jaffrey in lead roles. The premise of the film is being kept a secret but, we hope it's worth the wait.

21. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Release Date: 19th November

Yes, you guessed it right! This is also a horror comedy film that is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic and highly successful film Bhool Bhulaiyaa that featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. Again, we don't know much about the premise but, we hope it's as thrilling as the first one.

Are you ready to feel the terror?