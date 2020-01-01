This was a great decade for Marvel. Although it all began in 2000 with X-Men, 2012 was when the show really kicked off with the first Avengers film. Then there were films like Logan and Days of the Future Past that just took comic book storytelling to a whole new level.

And to conclude the decade with an event like Avengers: Endgame was a dream come true for every Marvel fan. But the show isn't over yet. The next two years are packed with more of these films coming out.

1. The New Mutants

Release Date: 3rd April 2020

This is not a reboot of X-Men. So hold your horses there. The movie, starring GoT's Maisie Williams, focuses on the life of teenagers whose mutant powers are just unlocking.

2. Black Widow

Release Date: 1st May 2020

Natasha Romanoff might have sacrificed her life to save the universe, but her story is far from over. While the trailer doesn't reveal much, we know for sure that the spy goes back to Russia to meet her 'family'.

3. Morbius

Release Date: July 31, 2020

For those who do not know the character, do not worry. He is a Spider-Man villain of the lore. Michael Morbius is a biologist who accidentally transforms himself into a vampire. In the comics, he had started out as a villain but had gone on to become an anti-hero. Also, Jared Leto is playing the lead!

4. Venom 2

Release Date: 2nd October 2020

Venom was an unprecedented success. Hardcore comic book fans and critics might not have loved it, but the film was fun to watch. And while it will still take some time to see the symbiote in a Spider-Man film, we will sure be looking forward to it.

5. The Eternals

Release Date: 6th November 2020

If you thought Endgame had some of the most powerful superheroes, you are in for the time of your life. Starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Gemma Chan, and Kit Harington, this film is very likely to be the biggest film of the year.

6. Shang-Chi And the Legend of the Ten Rings

Release Date: 12th February 2021

Marvel's first Asian-American-led superhero film stars Simu Liu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film will also finally introduce to us the real Mandarin after the façade that was in Iron Man 3.





7. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Release Date: 7th May, 2021

This will be directly connected to the Disney+ show Wanda Vision. And mind you, this will be the MCU's first attempt at a horror movie. We know nothing about the film yet, but rest assured, it's gonna be gooood.

8. Spider-Man 3 (Untitled)

Release Date: 16 July 2021

There is very little known about this film yet. But if this is Tom Holland's farewell as the web-slinger, then it had better be a good one!

9. Thor: Love And Thunder

Release Date: 5th November 2021

Reports suggest that Chris Hemsworth will be hanging up his cape after this film. Meanwhile, Natalie Portman is making a comeback to the MCU and is widely expected to take the mantle of Thor. And if that doesn't have you convinced, Taika Waititi will be returning as the director.

10. Black Panther 2

Release Date: 6th May 2022

YAAAS! King T'Challa will be back, but it is going to be a fair amount of time before he does. Absolutely nothing is known about the movie. Although there were rumours about Namor being the main antagonist to the Black Panther, nothing of the sort has yet been confirmed.

So keep your fingers crossed. Because, some real shit is going down at the MCU in the next 2 years!