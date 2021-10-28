The oh-so-cosy month is finally here. With chilly winds outside and a steamy cup of hot chocolate inside, it’s the official month to binge-watch some fresh movies and shows. Therefore, here’s a list of some new content coming out this month that you can totally add to your binge-watch bucket list.

Read on.

1. Sooryavanshi

The plotline of this movie revolves around the chief of an anti-terrorism squad, who joins forces with two other officials to stop a terrorist group planning to attack their city. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. This action-packed movie would hit the big screen on November 5th.

2. Narcos: Mexico (Season 3)

Set in the 1980s, this show focuses on the creation and rising of the Guadalajara Cartel. Featuring Diego Luna and Michael Peña in the lead roles, this television series is created by Chris Brancato. The brand new season of this crime drama will hit Netflix on November 5th.

3. Meenakshi Sundareshwar

This upcoming movie revolves around the awkwardness between a newly married couple, long-distance and joint families. The movie is directed by Vivek Soni and features Abhimanyu Dassani and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. This romantic comedy will release digitally on Netflix on November 5th.

4. Tryst With Destiny

The plotline of this anthology revolves around different social issues. Featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vineet Kumar Singh and Ishwak Singh in the lead roles, this series is all set to launch on SonyLIV on November 5th.

5. Love Hard

Featuring Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang and Darren Barnet, this romantic comedy is slated to be released on Netflix on November 5th. The movie focuses on a young woman, who travels to her digital crush's hometown but soon realizes that she's been catfished.

6. Eternals

Based on the Marvel Comics under the same title, this epic superhero movie revolves around an immortal alien race created by the celestials. Directed by Chloé Zhao, this movie features an ensemble cast including Kit Harington and Angelina Jolie. The movie will hit theatres on November 5th.

7. Dexter: New Blood

Directed by Marcos Siega, this crime drama mystery series is set ten years after the events of the original series Dexter. Starring Michael C. Hall, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Carpenter and Julia Jones, the miniseries will stream on Voot Select on November 8th.

8. Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story

Set in 2001, the show focuses on the initial days of a RAW officer and how he dealt with insufferable bosses and unrealistic demands, which lead him to leave the force - until he is brought back to serve the country because his skills are unparalleled. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, this action espionage thriller stars Kay Kay Menon, Aftab Shivdasani and Adil Khan. This three-episode limited series is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 12th.

9. Red Notice

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, this action-comedy will arrive on Netflix on November 12th. This movie focuses on an agent, who attempts to capture the world's most wanted art thief.

10. Tiger King 2

This series is an upcoming sequel to Tiger King, revolving around the deeply interconnected community of big cat collectors, private zoos and animal sanctuaries. Directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, the show features Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover and James Garretson. This true-crime documentary is slated to make a comeback on Netflix on November 17th.

11. The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star

This upcoming romantic comedy features Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio, Suanne Braun and Nick Sagar. Revolving around a stolen relic, the movie is slated to release on Netflix on November 18th.

12. Bunty Aur Babli 2

Bringing back the magic of our favourite con artists, this romantic crime comedy is set to hit the theatres on November 19th. Featuring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles, the movie is directed by Varun Sharma.

13. Dhamaka

Based on the 2013 movie The Terror Live, this movie revolves around a journalist, who receives a threat after he interviews an infamous terrorist. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the movie features Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in prominent roles. This action thriller is set to premiere on Netflix on November 19th.

14. Tick, Tick... Boom!

Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, this musical drama is based on Jonathan Larson’s semi-autobiographical musical under the same title. Featuring Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Judith Light and Vanessa Hudgens in the lead roles, this movie will be streaming on Netflix on November 19th.

15. The Wheel Of Time

Based on Robert Jordan's novel series under the same title, this epic fantasy television series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 19th. Featuring Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford and Zoë Robins, the series revolves around a powerful organization of women who use magic and begin a journey around the world.

16. Hellbound

Directed by Yeon Sang-Ho, this streaming television series is based on his own webtoon under the same title. Featuring Yoo Ah-In, Park Jeong-Min, Kim Hyun-Joo and Won Jin-Ah in the prominent roles, this fantasy series will release on Netflix on November 19th.

17. Hawkeye

This upcoming miniseries revolves around the former Avenger Clint Barton, who is on a mission to get back to his family for Christmas. Featuring Jeremy Renner in the titular role, this action series is created by Jonathan Igla for Disney+Hotstar and will be released on November 24th.

18. Hanna (Season 3)

The threequel of this action drama streaming television series continues the journey of an extraordinary 15-year-old girl. Featuring Esmé Creed-Miles and Mireille Enos, this action thriller is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 24th.

19. Satyameva Jayate 2

Revolving around the fight against the misuse of power and injustice, this vigilante action movie is the sequel of the movie Satyameva Jayate. Starring John Abraham in a triple role alongside Divya Khosla Kumar and Anup Soni, the movie is directed by Milap Zaveri. The movie is all set to hit theatres on November 25th.

20. The Beatles: Get Back

This docuseries covers the making of the Let It Be album by the popular rock band, The Beatles. The three-part series, with each episode being two hours long, was originally supposed to be a feature movie. Directed by Peter Jackson, the first episode of the series will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on November 25th.

21. Antim: The Final Truth

This movie is based on a Marathi crime drama titled Mulshi Pattern. Featuring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana in prominent roles, this action thriller is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The plotline of this movie revolves around a cop and a gangster, with poles apart ideologies. The movie will hit theatres on November 26th.

Can we be more excited?