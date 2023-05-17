Every year, celebrities from around the world make stunning appearances on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. Indian actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Sonam Kapoor are regulars at Cannes. This time, apart from Aishwarya, Esha Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Manushi Chhillar, and Urvashi Rautela are representing India at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Some of these actresses have already made their respective appearances on the red carpet, out of which a few of them are making their Cannes debuts.

Source: Indian Express

Speaking of Urvashi Rautela, the actress made her second red carpet appearance at Cannes this year. While her outfit was straight out of a fairytale, we also couldn’t help but notice an unusual necklace that she sported at the event.

Wait, are those crocodiles?

Source: Twitter

Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela) posted a video of herself on Instagram in which she can be seen channelling her inner diva while flaunting her red carpet look. Rautela opted for a strapless pink tulle gown with ruffles and paired her outfit with statement necklace by Cartier having two golden-green intertwined crocodiles. She also wore hoops of the same design. The actress completed her look with a high neat bun.

Watch the video here:

Netizens are trolling the actress for her crocodile necklace. Some of them were surprised about why she was carrying ‘lizards’ around her neck.

Here are some more reactions:

Check out some of her pictures from the same look here:

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Urvashi Rautela wore a similar necklace on new year’s eve. Rautela posted a picture of herself on January 1 in which the actress can be seen flaunting the crocodile neckpiece and other accessories. Looks like she is really fond of crocodiles.

For the unversed, Urvashi Rautela made her debut at the 75th Cannes International Film Festival that happened last year.

What do you think about her 2023 Cannes’ red carpet look?