For over five decades, Usha Uthup has ruled our hearts with her soulful voice, larger-than-life stage presence, and iconic sarees. And for 30 of those years, she did it all in stilettos.

Yes, you read that right, stilettos! But as glamorous as those heels looked, they weren’t exactly easy on her knees.

Toi

So, what does a queen do when stilettos start stealing her comfort? She reinvents. In true Usha Uthup style, she ditched the heels and introduced the world to Kanjeevaram sneakers.

In a recent video by Red FM, Usha Uthup spilled the tea on her fashion evolution. It all started with a casual conversation with her daughter, who suggested combining two of her favorites, sneakers and Kanjeevaram sarees. And voilà, the stunning Kanjeevaram sneakers were born!

Made from her own sarees, the now-viral sneakers come in three custom designs, and each pair screams comfort and personality. “I come from a very middle-class family, and for us, fashion is consistency, constancy, and above all, comfort,” Uthup shared.

What makes these sneakers even more special? They were crafted by two cobblers who turned Uthup’s vision into reality. “I just give them my Kanjeevaram saree and my sneakers, and they create magic,” she said.

But Usha didn’t stop there. She introduced the initiative to none other than the President of India, highlighting the importance of supporting cobblers and small artisans across the country.

Usha Uthup’s Kanjeevaram sneakers are a perfect blend of tradition and modernity, proving that style doesn’t have to come at the cost of comfort. Whether she’s redefining fashion or championing local talent, Usha continues to inspire us with her unapologetic energy and flair.

So, the next time someone tells you sneakers don’t go with sarees, just show them Usha Uthup rocking her Kanjeevaram kicks. Because honestly, who says you can’t have it all?