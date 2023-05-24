In an unfortunate incident, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya recently lost her life to a car accident. According to producer JD Majethia’s tweet, the incident took place in North India.
The actor, who is also known by her work in CID, Adaalat, Chhapaak and CIty Lights was travelling with her fiancé when their car lost control and were met with an accident. Vaibhavi’s family has also released a written statement about the last ritual rites and revealed that she was merely 38 years old.
Some of Upadhyaya’s colleagues and fans have expressed their grief over the loss. Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby actor Deven Bhojani were among the first to speak about it.
Terribly heartbreaking. Rest in peace, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya.