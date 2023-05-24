In an unfortunate incident, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya recently lost her life to a car accident. According to producer JD Majethia’s tweet, the incident took place in North India.

The actor, who is also known by her work in CID, Adaalat, Chhapaak and CIty Lights was travelling with her fiancé when their car lost control and were met with an accident. Vaibhavi’s family has also released a written statement about the last ritual rites and revealed that she was merely 38 years old.

Some of Upadhyaya’s colleagues and fans have expressed their grief over the loss. Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby actor Deven Bhojani were among the first to speak about it.

Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as “ Jasmine “ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi #SarabhaiVsSarabhai ⁦⁦#Hatsoff @sats45⁩ ⁦⁦@TheRupali⁩ pic.twitter.com/I7clRrQeMq — DEVEN BHOJANI (@Deven_Bhojani) May 23, 2023

This is not fair ….. gone too soon ….. https://t.co/8pzdSOT3Lp — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) May 23, 2023

Life is so unpredictable.

A very fine actress ,dear friend Vaibhavi upadhyay popularly known as“ jasmine “of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away.She met with an accident in north. Family will bring her to mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites . RIP vaibhavi 🙏 — JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) May 23, 2023

Vaibhavi Upadhyay, aka Jasmin in our serial Sarabhai vs Sarabhai a fine actor and a colleague left for heavenly abode yday.The whole SvS team is in a shock. ओम शान्ति 🙏🙏🙏 — satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) May 24, 2023

Been following her work since freaking Left Right Left.

The Epic channel days when she used to host, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, n saw her latest in Please Find Attached.

भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली 🙏#VaibhaviUpadhyay https://t.co/4xUw6RfqXV pic.twitter.com/hB1HQqaS6p — Mugdha (@ExplorerMugs) May 24, 2023

No Jasmine 😭😭 she was my favourite in take 2 😭🥺 it's not true why this me abhi bhi shock me hoon, it's shocking and heartbreaking 😟 Om shanti 🙏 — Damayanti(DDS)// Fan account (@DDSMySoul) May 23, 2023

This is so shocking, Gone too Soon🥺

Om Shanti🙏🏻 — ryna | rupali jiiii!! (@pyaarirupali) May 24, 2023

Terribly heartbreaking. Rest in peace, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya.