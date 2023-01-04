Let’s play a quiz: Two estranged brothers. A woman who likes to journal. Brothers love the same woman. Supernatural creatures like vampires and werewolves. What does this remind you of? If your instinctive response is Vampire Diaries, think again. Cos apparently, this will also be a plot of a ‘coming soon’ Hindi daily soap show titled Ishq Mein Ghayal. (Of course, with some unnecessary minute alterations.)

When Elena first met Damon | YouTube

Ishq Mein Ghayal Trailer | YouTube

A Twitter user @YeKyaVyavharHai shared clips from the trailer and brought this to everybody’s notice, and we just can’t unsee it.

Just realised that twitter has a video time limit and it cut off the first part of the video pic.twitter.com/l5lJpUMl1t — issue//pls ignire typos (@YeKyaVyavharHai) January 3, 2023

What hurts me the most is they dared to copy Damon Salvatore’s epic ‘Hello Brother.’

Tired of seeing Hindi shows and films that are nothing but cringe translated versions of English scripts with different actors. You can twist the vampire-werewolf plot or even alter Elena's journaling habit to a woman recording herself; it doesn't shake the apparent resemblance one bit.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter got scandalised by the trailer. Take a look at how people are reacting.

THAT HELLO BROTHER LMAOOOO THIS CANT BE REAL😭😭😭 https://t.co/XObV3iqJY7 — jayy⁷ (@kyaaayaarrrr) January 4, 2023

bro said hello brother 💀💀💀💀 https://t.co/mLynPep3Mt — shash (@playstationlvrr) January 3, 2023

Basically, a Hindi copy of a copy! I was Abhay Raichand’s fan too. Then I watched Twilight and Vampire Diaries and grew up and got WTF.

I was obsessed with it. I hadn't watched vampir diaries at that time so I could only see the similarities it had with twilight. All my friends used to watch it and we used to discuss it at 7 am in the school bus 😭 — issue//pls ignire typos (@YeKyaVyavharHai) January 3, 2023

Wtf 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 omg this is extremely cringe there is also one more difference damom of this story (isq mai ghayal 🤣🤣🤣) is younger then stefan 😂 … hello brother 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/qFZ8h9OPgz — Dante (@Eternal_one1) January 4, 2023

They are geniuses- no hard work or effort to be creative but changing one obvious detail that'll prevent copyright infringement cases — Hotstandin & Granddoggin (@Rajdeepnocapita) January 3, 2023

Hello, I would like to report a crime. https://t.co/qXRANTsXEW — Shubhangi Srinivasan (@_The_Shubhster_) January 3, 2023

Wasn’t Ekta Kapoor also behind Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani? What’s this obsession with remaking vampire scripts again and again?