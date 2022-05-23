If you've been missing a typical family comedy-drama starring a stellar cast, the Jugjugg Jiyo trailer will satisfy your cravings.

Varun and Kiara play a couple seeking a divorce from one other in the trailer. However, due to a family wedding, the two decide to keep their choice a secret for a while.

In the midst of it all, Varun was taken aback when he learned that his father (Anil Kapoor) is preparing to divorce his mother (Neetu Kapoor). The reason, you ask? He is in love with another woman (Tisca Chopra).

Manish Paul will portray Varun Dhawan's younger brother in the film, it is disclosed later. The story that follows is full of revelations, twists, entertainment, and laughter.

You can watch the trailer here. Jugjugg Jiyo is set to release on 24 June, 2022.

All images are screenshots from the trailer.