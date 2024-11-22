In a plot twist no one saw coming, Varun Dhawan has joined LinkedIn. Yes, the same platform where we all share our “I’m thrilled to announce…” posts and stalk people’s career moves.

On November 21, the Bollywood heartthrob stepped into the corporate chat with a headline that read, “Starting a New Chapter – Bringing My Journey to LinkedIn.”

Fans were quick to notice that his bio describes him as an Actor, Investor, and Assistant Director, a resume any recruiter would swipe right on (if that’s how LinkedIn worked).

Varun, best known for his roles in Bhediya, Badlapur, and Student of the Year, penned a post about why he’s made this jump. Spoiler: It’s not to flaunt his Rs 300 crore mega-hit film stats (although he did casually mention them). He expressed his excitement about connecting with professionals outside the entertainment world and promised to drop insights on leadership, creativity, and lessons learned from his Bollywood journey. He even teased some behind-the-scenes content from his films—because, let’s face it, that’s what we’re here for.

As expected, the internet had thoughts. Some users applauded the move, with one joking, “Seeing Varun Dhawan on LinkedIn made all of us realize that LinkedIn zaruri hai, actor ho ya student.” Another wrote, “The Bollywoodification of LinkedIn is real.” But not everyone was buying into the hype. One user threw shade, asking, “Is this the downfall of Varun Dhawan or his progress?” And then there was the person who quipped, “Student of the Year wants to become Intern of the Year now.” Ouch.

Varun’s arrival didn’t go unnoticed, he bagged over 20,000 followers within a day of joining. Whether this is a clever promotional strategy for his upcoming projects (Baby John hits theaters this December) or just a genuine attempt to expand his horizons, we can’t help but appreciate the hustle.

Varun’s LinkedIn debut feels like the next big wave of celebs infiltrating the professional world. From Citadel: Honey Bunny to a lineup of Maddock Supernatural films, the actor has been busy redefining his career. And now, he’s bringing that energy to a platform where people usually complain about toxic bosses or flex about their “dream roles.”

So, what’s the verdict? Whether you love it, hate it, or are just confused about seeing Bollywood in your LinkedIn feed, one thing is clear, Varun Dhawan’s career moves are anything but boring. And who knows, maybe his next post will be about “10 Lessons From Bollywood That Apply to Your 9-to-5.”