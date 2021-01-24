Actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal tied the knot in a private ceremony in Alibaugh today. And finally, the photos of the newlyweds are here.

Varun shared the photos on his Instagram page, along with the caption, "Life long love just became official." Naturally, people were quick to congratulate the couple:

Varun and Natasha dated for a considerable time before tying the knot but kept the relationship private. It was only recently that the two went public with their relationship.

The wedding was a close-knit affair with reports suggesting only 50 of the closest friends and relatives of the families being invited for the wedding, such as Karan Johar, Manisha Malhotra, Kunal Kohli, etc.

Congratulations are in order, indeed!

All images from Varun Dhawan's Instagram account, unless specified otherwise.