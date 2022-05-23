Wherever women go, the conversation of marriage follows them like a shadow. These questions will crawl their way around women in ways you won't anticipate.

Case in point: Ahead of Karan Johar’s upcoming family drama JugJugg Jeeyo's trailer launch, a reporter talked about Kiara Advani getting married in two years. The video is now doing rounds on social media.

When the star cast of the film was seated to address reporters, a reporter asked Anil Kapoor if he had given Varun and Kiara any marital advice.

Anil ji, Neetu ji ne bataya aap bohut hi purane khiladi hai, tips dete hai aap. Varun Dhawan ne haal hi mein shaadi ki hai, I think Kiara bhi shaadi karne waali hai, ek do saalo mein. Kuch tips denge aap?

Varun grabbed the mic and offered a befitting response to the reporter before Anil Kapoor could react.

Tere maa baap gaye the rishta leke? Kaise pata tujhe yeh shaadi karne wali hai?

Well, the reporter's confidence in claiming the time frame in which Kiara will marry speaks volumes about our society.

