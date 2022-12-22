It’s been a rough year for Bollywood, which changed celeb’s perception of good content. And Varun Dhawan’s comment on content in Bolly films has left everyone on the internet in utter shock. He made ‘blowjob’ a new figure of speech and compared it with a celeb’s ego.
In an interaction with Film Companion, Varun tried to explain the current mood of the audience and it honestly blew everyone’s mind.
I mean, it’s a blowjob to everyone’s ego that you know that you’re a star, you’re this, and you’re that. But eventually, when people are watching the cinema, they just want to be entertained. That’s it.
Like us, everyone on the internet is shocked about what exactly he is trying to say- blow off or blow out? Well, have a look at this viral clip.
We picked some of the best reactions for you to chuckle at. Keep scrolling!
The interaction was followed by many other celebs from the industry, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vidya Balan, among others.
