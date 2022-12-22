It’s been a rough year for Bollywood, which changed celeb’s perception of good content. And Varun Dhawan’s comment on content in Bolly films has left everyone on the internet in utter shock. He made ‘blowjob’ a new figure of speech and compared it with a celeb’s ego.

ADVERTISEMENT In an interaction with Film Companion, Varun tried to explain the current mood of the audience and it honestly blew everyone’s mind.

I mean, it’s a blowjob to everyone’s ego that you know that you’re a star, you’re this, and you’re that. But eventually, when people are watching the cinema, they just want to be entertained. That’s it.

Like us, everyone on the internet is shocked about what exactly he is trying to say- blow off or blow out? Well, have a look at this viral clip.

ADVERTISEMENT We picked some of the best reactions for you to chuckle at. Keep scrolling!

bro could've easily just said "blow to everyone's ego" now where tf did "blowjob" come from 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/5tK2yhDdet — Ibrahim Khan (@unrealpathan) December 20, 2022

look at janhvi's face the whole time girl literally controlled that laughter I could've never😭🤣 https://t.co/84RLK1g0zY — Anju♡ (@JuInAWonderland) December 21, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT am I only one watching janhvi's fingers 🙇 https://t.co/IQYopmH6Bh — ͏͏͏͏͏͏ ͏͏͏͏͏ˢᵃˡᵃᵃʳ (@_keshav____) December 21, 2022

There's a hidden beer biceps in Varun Dhawan. https://t.co/vKBZ0MIdjW — $8 churro (@horsemantakes) December 19, 2022

😭😭 i thought only I realised while watching the interview https://t.co/wM3ZBNCy0z — Srikar (@hastalavistha) December 20, 2022

this is so funny to me pls what https://t.co/utW2mujLx9 — tan (@toptiertan) December 20, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT And Anupama Chopra was like yeh digital hai sab chalega 👑 https://t.co/w5sP2U8JAG — aubrey alley (@SilamSiva) December 20, 2022

He made that sentence in his head and didn't think once before saying, "blowjob"😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/X3krZWSnhc — Arham (@LazyArham) December 20, 2022

The interaction was followed by many other celebs from the industry, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vidya Balan, among others.

Read more: 11 Of The Dumbest Things Celebrities Have Said In 2022.