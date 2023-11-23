Koffee With Karan never disappoints in terms of getting good gossip. The recent episode features Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan on the show, and we were already expecting a lot of tea. And well, that did happen. The actors spilled beans and the episode was full of energy. Even when they were too scared to say things, they were just unknowingly hilarious.

But hey, we gotta talk about the goss! So, here are all the things we found out from the episode:

1. Sidharth and Varun didn’t want Alia to be cast in SOTY.

Varun, Sidharth and Alia Bhatt made this KWK debut together, and so, for goodwill, the show played a byte shared by Alia. After that happened, Karan Johar mentioned that it’s nice to see them all get along and root for each other, given how that is not it all started. He added that Sidharth and Varun had asked him to cast someone else as Shanaya.

2. Sidharth Malhotra gifted Alia Bhatt her cat, Edward.

In the byte that Alia shared, she also talked about being thankful to Sidharth for gifting her Edward. Before this, Sidharth had mentioned gifting pets to the person he dated, but these were all speculations. Alia, on the other hand, clarified that Edward was in fact given to her by him. She has also always talked about her fondness for the cat.

3. Varun Dhawan gave away pictures of Shah Rukh Khan during the shoot of My Name Is Khan.

While spilling beans, Karan Johar talked about the time Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra were assistant directing on My Name Is Khan. He shared a story from when they were shooting in LA, and fans of SRK had surrounded the set. Apparently, Varun Dhawan was bartering pictures of Shah Rukh Khan to people who visited the set.

4. Sidharth Malhotra is a great singer.

Alia Bhatt also talked about a fact that very few people know about Sidharth. According to her, he’s a great singer and he should sing more often. This is actually brand new information because the actor has not yet explored that as a career. Varun Dhawan also added that he’d like to hear him sing, and we kind of hoped that that might happen on the show. But it didn’t.

5. Sidharth Malhotra broke Varun Dhawan’s nose while filming a scene for SOTY.

The fight sequence between Varun Dhawan and Sidharth in SOTY, has a backstory. Apparently, it was Sidharth’s first time shooting an action scene, and so he accidentally hit Varun Dhawan, for real. Karan also added that Varun’s family were more worried about Sidharth than Varun, and they thought it was Varun’s mistake.

6. KJo revealed Alia Bhatt’s response to being cast as Shanaya.

Karan Johar also talked about the auditions from Student of the Year. He mentioned about Alia doing a screen test for the film, when he had decided that he’ll cast her. He added that he went to her van to tell it to her, when she burst into tears, and asked if she could have a cupcake. The actors joked that Karan was almost starving the cast to keep them ‘in shape’.

7. Varun and Sidharth were suggested to be sent home from the sets of My Name Is Khan.

While both the actors were working as assistant directors for My Name Is Khan, they also dated the staff members of the costume department. This is information that Karan Johar shared. Right after this, he added that Karan Malhotra who was the chief assistant to him, asked that both the actors be sent back from the sets because they were being troublesome.

Good hot tea for the winters, people.