When it comes to celebrity weddings, Veena Nagda is the first choice of pretty much everyone in the film fraternity. She is to mehendi what Sabyasachi is to bridal attire. We just hope they are at least getting some diversity in henna designs.

Nevertheless, we have come to a conclusion that Nagda is an indispensable element for Bollywood brides.

Even for Vicky and Katrina's mehendi ceremony, held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, she was the designated mehendi artist.





Besides the recent weddings, Nagda was at Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's as well as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding in Italy.





According to Times of India, Veena Nagda, who was born in a conservative middle-class family, began with embroidery and mehendi art. Following a few events, she was invited for an engagement party at the Ambanis. Since then she has been the top-pick for Bollywood stars.

However, what brought her most recognition was Hrithik Roshan and Suzzane Khan’s wedding.









Veena’s work isn’t just limited to weddings, she has adorned the hands of numerous actors in films such asand many more

Remember the henna art on Ranbir Kapoor’s hands in the song Channa Mareya? She was the woman behind the intricate design.

Veena Nagda, began her career almost three decades ago and is regarded as the fastest mehendi artist in the world.