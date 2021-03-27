Netflix's latest release Pagglait is a must watch. Not just because of its relatable storyline and performances but also because it offers a fresh perspective on so many age-old practices in our society.

Pagglait on Netflix is a fresh perspective on what it means to be a modern woman. Someone who can make her own decisions without feeling the pressure to conform to what is expected of her from a society that actually never cares about her. — Aparna Ganguly (@aparnakar) March 27, 2021

But the most important reason is it's lead cast Sanya Malhotra and her crazy performance.

She plays the character of Sandhya, a young woman whose husband dies merely 5 months after their wedding. A woman whose life decisions were always taken by family. A woman who never got the chance to discover herself.

With this character Sanya once again showed us her unconventional movie choices. The perfection with which she aces every moment in the film makes us want to see more of her because all of it comes to her naturally.

It's not been long since she entered Bollywood but her mature film choices speak a lot about the artist she is. The versatile roles that she has played in her short career till now, prove that she is here for a long haul.

Just last year, we saw her in two movies - Ludo and Shakuntala Devi.

As Shruti, her fresh and bold avatar in Ludo received a lot of applause. And not to forget her sizzling chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Not many of us know that the two worked on the film without a script in hand. Reports suggest that:

Sanya and Aditya Roy Kapur would come on the set and then they would be given details on their shoot so when they got a break between shots, they would use that time to rehearse. But even with the spontaneous shooting, the chemistry we see between Sanya and Aditya looks natural and sizzling.

Sanya Malhotra in Ludo. That’s it, that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/nUjzn29vqD — Mucifer Lorningstar (@Farzaynn) February 1, 2021

She stunned the audience with her role as Anupama Banerjee, Shakuntala Devi's daughter, in Shakuntala Devi. Through her performance she once again proved that she is always the one to choose interesting characters and challenging roles.

When I first saw her in her debut movie Dangal, where she played the role of the celebrated wrestler Babita Kumari, I had no idea the young actor will take on such versatile roles.

While Dangal focused on Fatima Sana Sheikh's journey as Geeta Phogat, Sanya's screen presence and strong supportive role was enough for the audience to remember and appreciate her.

Then came Badhaai Ho and Pataakha. While she played a young, vibrant, aggressive and funny Chuttki Kumari in Pataakha alongside Radhika Madan, her role of a supportive girlfriend to Ayushmann Khurana in Badhaai Ho (a movie that belonged to Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri and Ayushmann) didn't go unnoticed.

And just when we were about to create a bubbly image of hers, she starred in Ritesh Batra’s 2019 film Photograph. Despite sharing screen space with a critically acclaimed actor like Nawaz, Sanya made audience fall for her expressiveness in a quiet role.

While the movie did not do great at the box office, Sanya's sincere performance deserved all the attention.

Just 6 movies old in Bollywood, Sanya has showed her versatility through the kind of roles she has chosen and delivered. She has more to her talents - dance. If you've seen her dance videos, you'd know how good she is.

From dance-infused workouts to bursting into spontaneous dance sessions, she is really fond of dancing and keeps sharing her videos on social media.

From playing fun characters to complex ones like Sandhya, Sanya has displayed a wide range by immersing herself into her roles and hitting the right notes. Pagglait is the first film in which she plays the sole protagonist and she does it with perfection.

Wish to see more of this powerhouse of talent.