Veteran actor Jagdeep (Syed Ishtiaq Jafri), known for his impeccable comic timing, passed away today due to age-related health issues. He was 81.

Jagdeep, who was best known for his role of Soorma Bhopali in Sholay, started his career as a child artist in movies like Do Bigha Zamin, Munna, Aar Paar etc.

While Soorma Bhopali became his most widely recognised role, Jagdeep's filmography includes memorable movies like Andaaz Apna Apna, Qurbani, Purana Mandir, etc.

Most of us grew up watching and falling in love with the on-screen antics of comedians like Jagdeep, Asrani, Kader Khan. A brilliant actor, his demise marks the end of our childhood. Many people took to Twitter to offer their condolences to the family:

Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 8, 2020

My first film & the first time I ever faced the camera, was in the film #yehrishtanatoote with the legend himself #Jagdeep bhai. We will miss you...May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏽 Our prayers & deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/uhBjYSZdVe — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) July 8, 2020

RIP to the legend #Jagdeep Sir ❤️



Condolences to @NavedJafri_BOO and @jaavedjaaferi and your families 🙏 — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) July 8, 2020

Extremely sorry for your untimely loss @jaavedjaaferi, @NavedJafri_BOO and family. Jagdeep ji was a legendary comedian and left smiles on million faces. So Long our Soorma Bhopali 🙏🏻🙏🏻. Om Shanti 🌸🌸 pic.twitter.com/5f5rJto1QO — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) July 8, 2020

RIP Soorma Bhopali. In a career spanning several decades, Jagdeep did many fine roles but will be best remembered by the character he played in Sholay. Deep condolences to Javed Jaffrey and family.. RIP.. — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 8, 2020

May his soul rest in peace.