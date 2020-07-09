Veteran actor Jagdeep (Syed Ishtiaq Jafri), known for his impeccable comic timing, passed away today due to age-related health issues. He was 81. 

Jagdeep, who was best known for his role of Soorma Bhopali in Sholay, started his career as a child artist in movies like Do Bigha Zamin, Munna, Aar Paar etc. 

While Soorma Bhopali became his most widely recognised role, Jagdeep's filmography includes memorable movies like Andaaz Apna Apna, Qurbani, Purana Mandir, etc. 

Most of us grew up watching and falling in love with the on-screen antics of comedians like Jagdeep, Asrani, Kader Khan. A brilliant actor, his demise marks the end of our childhood. Many people took to Twitter to offer their condolences to the family:

May his soul rest in peace. 