Veteran actor Farrukh Jaffar, who last appeared in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, passed away on October 16, 2021. She was 88.

Born in 1933, Farrukh Jaffar entered the world of movies in 1981, with Umrao Jaan, where she played Rekha's mother. And while her next stint with the movies was in 2004, with Swades, she starred in various TV shows and short films in between.

A gifted actor, she starred in national and international projects like Peepli Live, Photograph, What Will People Say, etc. She was also one of the first female voices of AIR, Lucknow.

A star who infused an inimitable charm in every role she played, she had once shared with ScoopWhoop, that a role she always desired to play, was that of Ismat Chughtai.

Haan agar mujhe mauka mila aur bani Ismat Chughtai pe (film) toh zarur karna chahungi. Woh badi baaghi kisam ki aurat thi. Aur mujhe apni challak usmein nazar aati hai.

Farrukh Jaffar worked on multiple projects and with her talented act, proved that age is just a number. Her enviable presence in movies will always be missed.