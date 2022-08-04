Mithilesh Chaturvedi, the veteran actor who has been a part of several iconic movies, passed away on August 3. He was 67.

Chaturvedi, who starred in popular movies like Koi Mil Gaya, Taal and Krrish, breathed his last in Lucknow after suffering a cardiac ailment. He also suffered a heart attack, a while back and then, he shifted back to his hometown in order to recover.

Ashish Chaturvedi, the son-in-law of the actor, confirmed the news on social media.

His death sent shockwaves across the industry, and people took to their social media to express their condolences:

May he rest in peace.     