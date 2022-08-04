Mithilesh Chaturvedi, the veteran actor who has been a part of several iconic movies, passed away on August 3. He was 67.

Chaturvedi, who starred in popular movies like Koi Mil Gaya, Taal and Krrish, breathed his last in Lucknow after suffering a cardiac ailment. He also suffered a heart attack, a while back and then, he shifted back to his hometown in order to recover.

Ashish Chaturvedi, the son-in-law of the actor, confirmed the news on social media.

His death sent shockwaves across the industry, and people took to their social media to express their condolences:

Veteran Actor #MithileshChaturvedi ji Passed away, he died at Lucknow due to severe Cardiac Arrest. ॐ शांति 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F3MzQK2jD6 — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) August 4, 2022

Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi ji is no more 💔 May his soul rest in peace. Om shanti 🙏💐 pic.twitter.com/nQrLOdRP1J — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) August 4, 2022

Irrepairable Loss 💔...

Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi Sir passed away#RIP 🕉🙏🏻💐 pic.twitter.com/WbjbHFROXf — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) August 4, 2022

Mithilesh Chaturvedi passed away on August 3 in Mumbai due to a cardiac ailment. May his soul rest in peace.#mithileshchaturvedi l pic.twitter.com/FOYnZygyhh — Subodh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@SuboSrivastava) August 4, 2022

Day starts with a bad news. Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passes away. Rest in peace sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/U6ANF5uhcV — Rajdweep (@rajdweep4u) August 4, 2022

Actor #MithileshChaturvedi passed away on August 3. He was reportedly suffering from a heart ailment.https://t.co/b6s1tD1F9G — Ridhi suri (@SuriRidhi) August 4, 2022

CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Mithilesh Chaturvedi pic.twitter.com/TAUROFlQcn — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) August 4, 2022

May he rest in peace.