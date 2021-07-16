Veteran actress Surekha Sikri passed away today, due to a cardiac arrest. She was 75 years old.

Surekha Sikri first suffered a brain stroke in 2018 but recovered. However, she suffered from a second brain stroke last year, which led to further complications. As per reports, she died, surrounded by friends and family.

A three-time National Film Award winner, Surekha Sikri was one of the finest actors to have graced the silver screen. From Kissa Kursi Ka to Ghost Stories, her filmography spanned over 40 decades and proved that when it came to slipping into the skin of a character, she was a pro.

An NSD graduate, she was also one of the few actors to constantly push the envelope with her role and movie choices.

The movies she did held a mirror to society and brought awareness to important issues, right from her first National Award-winning film Tamas (1988), to her last, Badhaai Ho (2018).

An actor par excellence, she also ruled the TV industry with her portrayal of Kalyani Devi Singh, the stern family matriarch, in the popular soap opera, Balika Vadhu.

A bonafide star, Sikri was a rare actor who carved a place for herself with her memorable characters and powerful performances. Her death is a loss for both, the film industry, and fans of movies and acting.

May she rest in peace.