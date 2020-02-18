Veteran Bengali actor Tapas Pal died of cardiac arrest in Mumbai around 4 am at the age of 61. The former Trinamool Congress MP was visiting Mumbai in order to visit his daughter and complained of chest pain at the Mumbai airport during his return. He was rushed to the hospital in Juhu, reported the Press Trust of India.

Source: TOI

According to family sources, the actor was suffering from heart ailments and had been hospitalised several times in the last two years due to them. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared a message on Twitter about his demise. 

The actor is famous for his roles in movies like Saheb, Parabat Priya, Bhalobasa Bhalobasa and Anurager Choyan. 