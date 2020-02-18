Veteran Bengali actor Tapas Pal died of cardiac arrest in Mumbai around 4 am at the age of 61. The former Trinamool Congress MP was visiting Mumbai in order to visit his daughter and complained of chest pain at the Mumbai airport during his return. He was rushed to the hospital in Juhu, reported the Press Trust of India.

Veteran Bengali actor, former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul dies of cardiac arrest: Family sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 18, 2020

According to family sources, the actor was suffering from heart ailments and had been hospitalised several times in the last two years due to them. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared a message on Twitter about his demise.

Saddened & shocked to hear about the demise of Tapas Paul. He was a superstar of Bengali cinema who was a member of the Trinamool family.Tapas served the people as a two-term MP and MLA. We will miss him dearly. My condolences to his wife Nandini, daughter Sohini & his many fans — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 18, 2020

The actor is famous for his roles in movies like Saheb, Parabat Priya, Bhalobasa Bhalobasa and Anurager Choyan.