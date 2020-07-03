Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away early this morning due to cardiac arrest.

She was 71.

According to reports, she was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital on 20th June after complaining of difficulty in breathing.

She had apparently tested negative for Covid-19.

A three-time National Film Award winner, Saroj Khan had choreographed some of the most memorable songs in Bollywood, including Hawa Hawai, Tama Tamma, Ek Do Teen, Dola Re Dola and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga.

May her soul rest in peace.