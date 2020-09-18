He has made the statue for his museum.
Ray who was very fond of the late actor, in an interview said:
I liked him (Sushant Singh Rajput) a lot. It is unfortunate that he died. In his memory, I have made this statue for my museum.
He also stated that if Sushant's family request for his statue, he'll happily make a new one for them to keep.
West Bengal: Sukanto Roy, a sculptor from Asansol has created a wax statue of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He says, "I liked him a lot, it is sad that he passed away. I have made this statue for my museum. However, if his family requests for his statue I'll make a new one." pic.twitter.com/H9DxEDwcbN— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020
Ray has a museum in Asansol where he has put sculptors of legends like Uttam Kumar, Kazi Nazrul Islam, Pele and Mother Teresa among others. And, his museum is a hot-spot for tourists who love getting clicked next to these sculptors.
Sushant's fans on social media were also impressed with this life-like wax statue.
The best tribute to @itsSSR. Wonderfully done by mr roy. Of course far better than madam tussauds. https://t.co/5Z0gqzO267— Debayan Bhattacharjee (@Debayan31449313) September 18, 2020
U r brilliant sir https://t.co/yCo6Z3uuJm— Dipak Kumar Yadav (@Dipakkryadavv) September 18, 2020
I could literally imagine him smiling from above💫— Anusree🦋#Warrior4SSR🔱 (@HarsZaya) September 18, 2020
Sush would have been so happy seeing this, he would have heaped the much-deserving praises on the artist 🙂🦋❤️ @itsSSR https://t.co/hzqOEgDeyn
Thankful to Sukanto Roy @vikirti @shwetasinghkirt @withoutthemind https://t.co/VZcbo7HbrH— L❤V Sush🦋CharmarD3 Vrushy Keesh (@AditeeChauhan) September 18, 2020
Brilliant.— भारतीय! (@soodsays) September 18, 2020
Almost alive!!@anky1912 @KanganaTeam @shwetasinghkirt
This is amazing. https://t.co/h4DC3Prtnt
Lovely 😊 https://t.co/svBACcC6Sj— The Bad Engineer மகாராஜா ஹரி சிங் (@SinghNorthIndia) September 18, 2020
It's awesome sir https://t.co/CNgFTy1SXG— Elamathi (@Elamath31121610) September 18, 2020
