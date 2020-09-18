In memory of his favourite actor, Susanta Ray, a sculptor from West Bengal has made a Tussauds-like wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput.

He has made the statue for his museum.

Ray who was very fond of the late actor, in an interview said:

I liked him (Sushant Singh Rajput) a lot. It is unfortunate that he died. In his memory, I have made this statue for my museum.

He also stated that if Sushant's family request for his statue, he'll happily make a new one for them to keep.

West Bengal: Sukanto Roy, a sculptor from Asansol has created a wax statue of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He says, "I liked him a lot, it is sad that he passed away. I have made this statue for my museum. However, if his family requests for his statue I'll make a new one." pic.twitter.com/H9DxEDwcbN — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

The veteran sculptor from Asansol, who has been making statues for over a decade now, has also created statues of famous personalities including Amitabh Bachchan and Virat Kohli.

Ray has a museum in Asansol where he has put sculptors of legends like Uttam Kumar, Kazi Nazrul Islam, Pele and Mother Teresa among others. And, his museum is a hot-spot for tourists who love getting clicked next to these sculptors.

Ever since Sushant's wax sculptor was unveiled on Thursday, people have been visiting the museum to take pictures with the statue of the actor.

Sushant's fans on social media were also impressed with this life-like wax statue.

The best tribute to @itsSSR. Wonderfully done by mr roy. Of course far better than madam tussauds. https://t.co/5Z0gqzO267 — Debayan Bhattacharjee (@Debayan31449313) September 18, 2020

U r brilliant sir https://t.co/yCo6Z3uuJm — Dipak Kumar Yadav (@Dipakkryadavv) September 18, 2020

I could literally imagine him smiling from above💫



Sush would have been so happy seeing this, he would have heaped the much-deserving praises on the artist 🙂🦋❤️ @itsSSR https://t.co/hzqOEgDeyn — Anusree🦋#Warrior4SSR🔱 (@HarsZaya) September 18, 2020

