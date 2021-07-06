Veteran actor Shagufta Ali, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for over 36 years and starred in popular shows and movies like Saans, Hero No. 1, etc. is currently suffering from a financial crunch.

In an interview with The Indian Express, the actor revealed that she battled with third-stage breast cancer and recovered, but was then diagnosed with diabetes, after which, her health deteriorated further.

I have pain in my feet and even numbness. The high blood sugar level has even harmed my eyes and I need to get proper medical aid...People must be facing pandemic lockdown for the last one and a half years. But for me, I have had this situation for the last four years.

With no work in the last four years (Ali last appeared in the 2018 film, Laila Majnu), Ali had to sell her assets like car and jewellery to survive. In dire need of financial aid to look after herself, and her 73-year-old mother, Ali talked about how she was not comfortable asking for help but she now needs the aid to survive.

I don't know why but from the last four years, less work has come to me and whatever came, at the last moment, it didn't get materialized. Not many knew that I am going through a major financial crunch because till then I sold a lot of my assets to survive. I need immediate financial help and also work to survive. I was really confused, honestly if I should come out and ask for help. But I am in need as I have nothing left to sell now.

Ali also revealed that she while has received help from actors like Neena Gupta, Sumeet Raghavan, and Sushant Singh, she never thought she'd be in such a situation, despite working for over three decades.

I never thought that after working for 36 years, I would ever face such a situation. I hope no one ever faces such difficult times.

Ali is a former CINTAA member, and according to NDTV, CINTAA's Senior Joint Secretary Amit Behl shared that they follow Trade Union Laws, and will help her with 'whatever she needs'.