The 69th National Film Awards, one of the most celebrated honors in Indian cinema, announced their winners last evening. While Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon bagged the award for the Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively, Allu Arjun won the Best Actor award for Pushpa: The Rise.

Needless to mention, their work made an indelible mark on the audience’s hearts with their unforgettable characters. However, the internet thinks that Vicky Kaushal deserves acknowledgment for his stellar acting in Sardar Udham.

Vicky made the entire nation bawl with his excellent acting in this historical drama. With a strong plotline and several talented characters, the movie touched several hearts and became an audience favorite soon after its release.

In current times, there are just a few movies that touch our hearts and souls for all the right reasons – the movies that have no remixes or masala background scores and plotlines. Sardar Udham was just the perfect example of that.

The netizens think that he, at least, deserved a nomination for his role, and rightly so.

National Film Awards 2023 disappointed me.

They didn't even nominated Vicky Kaushal for Sardar Udham

for me the Jallianwala Bagh rescue scene in Sardar Udham is probably the finest in the history of Indian Cinema, well directed as well as well acted. pic.twitter.com/mq83nJyICt — Ser Jaime Lannister (@DoctorAmbitiou1) August 24, 2023

vicky kaushal deserved national award as best actor over anyone ! he embodied sardar udham and deserved the award ! pic.twitter.com/z3WBX9SK4n — ayu⁷ 🐾 (@_DevAkshi__) August 24, 2023

National award for best actor is such a joke. Vicky kaushal deserved that. — Mridu J ⚯͛ (@mj_alwayss) August 24, 2023

Pushpa & Allu Arjun in it was good. Vicky Kaushal for Sardar Udham Singh is equally deserving for national award. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) August 25, 2023

Vicky Kaushal should have won best actor for Sardar Udham and the movie should have won best movie. What a joke National awards have become! — नम्रता (@_Namrataa) August 24, 2023

Vicky Kaushal deserved it for Sardar Uddham than anyone.

This guy had lived that role.

National awards name should be changed into National masala awards. pic.twitter.com/qcdxvzyccS — Thyagarajan (@rajanthyaga91) August 24, 2023

Such a downfall for national award.. vicky kaushal deserve it man.. sad n dissaponted — katrina kaif (@Priyank72278228) August 24, 2023

Performance of a lifetime got snubbed at National awards. Anyway, Vicky Kaushal will come back stronger. 💫 pic.twitter.com/yab4MtJ59G — A 🕊️ (@scrappinthrough) August 24, 2023

VICKY KAUSHAL DIDN'T GET AN AWARD FOR SARDAR UDHAM SINGH !?????



@/National awards jury are you okay !?? — 𝓙. (@ektara03_) August 24, 2023

National Film Awards 2023 disappointed me.

They didn't even nominated Vicky Kaushal for Sardar Udham, I don't think they have even watched it.

And you know what #AlluArjun won the best actor award for #PushpaTheRise .

Yes, he did awesome in that movie (or haa sabka apna opinion… pic.twitter.com/MPoYSOg8B6 — Vishwajeet Singh Shekhawat (@TheSuperheroPro) August 24, 2023

Vicky Kaushal in this scene 🙌



National award or no notational award this performance would be talked about for a long long time. Truly one for the ages!pic.twitter.com/1LzPaNSZmC — A 🕊️ (@scrappinthrough) August 24, 2023

Have watched this film. Vicky Kaushal gave an absolutely best performance. Surely he should have won the National award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham. pic.twitter.com/QNPNthjfaw — 🔆Rohit🔆 (@rohithverse) August 24, 2023

i cannot believe vicky kaushal was SNUBBED at the national awards… his performance in sardar udham was probably one of the most defining moments in india cinema from recent years… just plain ridiculous. — ridz (@triptiidimrii) August 24, 2023

However, Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham did win 5 awards last evening, including Best Feature Film In Hindi.

