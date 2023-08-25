The 69th National Film Awards, one of the most celebrated honors in Indian cinema, announced their winners last evening. While Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon bagged the award for the Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively, Allu Arjun won the Best Actor award for Pushpa: The Rise.
Needless to mention, their work made an indelible mark on the audience’s hearts with their unforgettable characters. However, the internet thinks that Vicky Kaushal deserves acknowledgment for his stellar acting in Sardar Udham.
Vicky made the entire nation bawl with his excellent acting in this historical drama. With a strong plotline and several talented characters, the movie touched several hearts and became an audience favorite soon after its release.
In current times, there are just a few movies that touch our hearts and souls for all the right reasons – the movies that have no remixes or masala background scores and plotlines. Sardar Udham was just the perfect example of that.
The netizens think that he, at least, deserved a nomination for his role, and rightly so.
However, Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham did win 5 awards last evening, including Best Feature Film In Hindi.
Please note that all images are from the movie.