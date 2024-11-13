Looks like Christmas 2026 just got a whole lot more exciting! Vicky Kaushal dropped the first look of himself as the fierce Lord Parashuram for his upcoming film Mahavatar, and fans are buzzing.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the same guy who gave us Stree, Mahavatar is all set to bring mythological storytelling to the big screen in a whole new way.

In the first-look motion poster, Vicky looks every bit the “eternal warrior of dharma” with his intense gaze and fierce stance, embodying Lord Parashuram’s essence like he was born for it. His caption reads, “Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashuram in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas – Christmas 2026!”

So yeah, it’s fair to say this one’s aiming for an epic vibe, with the creative minds of Maddock Films backing it up.

People are going crazy over Vicky Kaushal’s latest look. Here are some of the reactions:

The film will start production in November 2025, as Vicky wraps up another project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War. After working with Bhansali, it seems Vicky was ready for another big, intense role, and Maddock Films swooped in with the perfect script centered around Parashuram, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu and one of the OG mythological warriors. Kaushik and Kaushal together in a mythological epic? It’s a pairing that has us intrigued and excited to see how they’ll bring this story to life.

In the meantime, Vicky’s got another historical drama coming up, Chhaava, where he plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. While it was initially set for December 2024, there’s some buzz about a reschedule to dodge a clash with Pushpa 2: The Rule.

But let’s be real, Mahavatar might just be the one everyone’s holding out for.