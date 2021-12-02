If you've been hooked on to the alleged news of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif getting married this month, then perhaps these details of their wedding venue will have you scooting to the edge of your seat.

Apparently the two will be getting married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on the 9th of December. The sangeet ceremony will happen on the 7th of December, while the mehendi ceremony will take place on the 8th of December. And the reception party will be held on the 10th of December - that too, only for certain special guests.

Also, lets not forget that there is talk of how they're all set to get married in court today or tomorrow, to get their the legal part of their marriage in order.

According to certain reports, the whole hotel, all 45 rooms and 4 suites, has been booked for the event and about 100 bouncers from Jaipur along with the Rajasthan Police will be covering the security for the wedding. Yep! It's like a whole battalion protecting the fortress and their holy union!

Well, we can't wait till images of the wedding are published somewhere!