Vicky Kaushal recently filed a complaint with the police, saying that he and his wife, actor Katrina Kaif, have been stalked by a person and also received a threat.

Maharashtra | Police register a case against an unidentified man and initiate an investigation for allegedly giving life threats to actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal through social media. Case registered at Santacruz Police Station: Mumbai Police



In connection to the matter, a report on Times Now states:

There is a case registered at Santacruz PS on the complaint of actor Vicky Kaushal. Cr No. 911/2022 u/s 506(2), 354(D) IPC r/w section 67 IT Act. He had come to Santacruz PS to complain that one person has been threatening and posting threat messages on Instagram. Complainant Vicky Kaushal has stated that the accused has also been stalking his wife and threatening her.

Meanwhile, another report on India Today notes that an arrest has already taken place and the accused is believed to be a struggling actor who wished to marry Katrina. His name is Manvinder Singh.

According to India Today, Manvinder ran an Instagram page where he posted morphed pictures of himself with Katrina. These posts were accompanied by inappropriate captions like "Today is our marriage...my wife".

He allegedly gave death threats to the couple, which ultimately led to them seeking proper action by involving the police. Manvinder apparently was doing this for months.