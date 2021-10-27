According to reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are planning to marry in December. Furthermore, a source told the publication that the couple is already planning their wedding.

If the rumours are to be believed, the couple will get hitched by November or December 2021. Talking about the wedding outfits, the source added,

Katrina and Vicky's wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently choosing fabrics. Katrina has opted for a raw silk fabric for her lehenga

However, Katrina and Vicky haven't addressed it yet. Katrina's team shut down rumours about her and Vicky's engagement in August.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has previously confirmed that the two stars were dating. He was asked to disclose one Bollywood romance rumour that he feels is true during an interview on Zoom's By Invite Only. He said,

Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it.

Let's see what the future holds for these celebs.