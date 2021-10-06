Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham is all to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 16. And while I was already looking forward to seeing him collaborate with one of my most favourite directors, Shoojit Sircar, his latest photos on Instagram have raised my expectations even higher.

I mean, will you look at him?

Now one would say he is just playing with his stole but let's be honest, he is just playing with your emotions here because how is it okay to look this good?

In the words of Coldplay, and it was all yellow... which is now my favourite color!

"I was busy thinking 'bout boys"... actually, just Vicky now!

No wonder Instagram went down because it's not easy handling this perfect mix of suave and sexy!



Forget Men in Black, because from now, there is only one Man in Black for me!

Now that's what you call serving looks!