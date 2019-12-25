From Masaan to Sanju to Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal is known for his versatile acting. In a span of just 5 years of his career, the actor has won several awards and accolodes for his acting.

In fact, his performance as an Indian Army officer in Uri: The Surgical Strike recently got him the best actor award at The 66th National Film Awards.

But let's not forget that like any other actor who is not entirely a product of nepotism, reaching a stage where Vicky has reached comes with a lot of struggles.

And heartthrob Vicky Kaushal sure went through his fair share of struggling days and we hit gold with rare footage of his early acting days. In the video clip, Kaushal poses as a 'tel malish wala' trying to impress a girl and might we say, he looks hella hilarious.

Believe it or not, its the very same gentleman who has been breaking hearts and has women swooning over him since the past two years.

Kaushal's avatar in the video is so unrecognizable that it took us a while to believe that it's actually him. It showed that his acting skills right from his early days was spot on and deserves all the awards he's bagging now.

H/T : Bollwoodirect