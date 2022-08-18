Koffee with Karan season 7 continues to give us insights into Bollywood celebs' lives and we yearn for more. We already know about the enchanted couch at the show and how it is considered lucky for celebs. Throughout the episode celebs or rather Karan Johar have manifested a lot of things on that couch and it seems to come true.

Rolling back to an old episode of Koffee with Karan where Vicky Kaushal fainted after Karan revealed that Katrina thinks he would look good with her.

Now in the latest episode of Koffee with Karan season 7, Karan Johar took full credit for manifesting this love story on the couch.

Vicky too talked about this wholesome moment and said:

My moment on this couch last season was my way of knowing that she (Katrina Kaif) even knew I existed.

While we all still gush at that iconic faint from the last season, Vicky Kaushal who is now married to Katrina recreated it for us.

HIM RECREATING THIS ICONIC MOMENT ADDED 5 YEARS TO MY LIFE AHSHSHSJ 😭🧿 #KoffeeWithKaran #VickyKaushal pic.twitter.com/kALhQ9m2X0 — 🌌 (@aestheticallyFM) August 16, 2022

Like us, people are going gaga about this recreation and here's what they have to say:

mans really manifested to the extreme and got his dream girl 🥲 https://t.co/lWRcYgekY6 — Harp (@galelagjaa_) August 16, 2022

And the rest is history , محظووظ بجد 😭😭 https://t.co/9ZL33fGxtH — haniineyy (@haniinyy22) August 16, 2022

Watch the episode for this recreation now!

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm.

For more cool products, you can visit the website here.

Read more: Vicky Teasing Sidharth On Koffee With Karan S7 For 'Allegedly' Dating Kiara Is Every Friend Ever.