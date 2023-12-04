Sam Bahadur is an important story about a great gentleman. Meghna Gulzar’s directorial, starring Vicky Kaushal in and as Sam Manekshaw, India’s first Field Marshal and the former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, is a deep-dive into a journey of a man who made a pivotal contribution towards our country’s history.

The film primarily covers Manekshaw’s life in the army, his contribution towards the Burma Campaign during World War II, the 1962 Sino-Indian War, the conflict in Assam, and, most importantly, the Indo-Pak War of 1971. The story in itself is very comprehensive and may appear cumbersome at moments. However, it’s worth noting that Manekshaw’s contributions have been such that it’d be difficult to pack his journey in a 2.5-hour film regardless.

Kaushal is as flawless as ever in his performance. And apart from his acting, the dialogues from the film are just the best. Here are 13 of our favourite dialogues from Sam Bahadur:

1. “Maine apni life ka sabse mushkil challenge toh tabhi jeet liya tha jab us party mein tumne mere saath dance kiya tha. Baaki battles bhi sambhal loonga, I am okay!”

2. “Amritsar ki paidaish hun, biwi Bombay ki hai, Dilli mein kaam karta hun, isse zyada Indian kya ho sakta hun?”

3. “Woh shayad unhe farq bhi samjha dein ki, mistri kya karte hai aur soldiers kya.”

4. “Kar nahin sakta ya karoonga nahin? Kabiliyat aur neeyat ka farq hai, Prime Minister. Mujhe politics mein koi interest nahin, army hi meri life hai.”

5. “Yeh jung hai, Your Highness. Mujhe aur mere soldiers ko isi ki training mili hai. Aap rajneeti sambhaliye jiski aapko training mili hai.”

6. “Army ka discipline uski neenv hai, army ki neenv mat hilaiye, Minister!”

7. “A Field Marshal is always on duty.”

8. “Hum soldiers desh ke bahar ke dushmanon se lad sakte hain…yahan andar humare liye ladne ki zimedaari aapki hai, Madam Prime Minister.”

9. “Maine ye bhi kaha tha Yahya ne meri bike ke paise nahi diye toh maine uska adha mulk hi le liya”

10. “Hum rahe ya na rahe, humari iss vardi ka gaurav humesha rahega”

11. “Mera ek bhi soldier kisi bhi aurat ko haath nahi lagayega. Hum soldiers se pehle genetlemen hai.”

12. “Jung is din shuru hogi, fir chahe hum shuru karein ya wo.”

13. “I beg your pardon, madam, Soldiers ki duty hai desh ki raksha ke liye dushman ki jaan lena.”

