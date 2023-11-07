Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the trailer for the much-anticipated Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal in the central role released today. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, and Edward Sonnenblick, among others.

Vicky Kaushal – Instagram

The biographical film revolves around the life of Sam Manekshaw, the Indian Army Chief who played a pivotal role in the Indo-Pak War of 1971. He was the first person to be conferred the rank of a Field Marshal and is one among the only two recipients of the honorary rank.

After Kaushal’s compelling role as Sardar Udham, the trailer promises a similar gripping performance from the actor. Manekshaw was known for his quick wit, assertiveness, and exemplary leadership abilities. In the trailer, Kaushal looks promising, having absorbed the body language and accent.

And it’s not just us, but people are loving the trailer as well.

Sam Bahadur Trailer Reactions – YouTube RSVP Movies

Sam Bahadur Trailer Reactions – YouTube RSVP Movies

Sam Bahadur Trailer Reactions – YouTube RSVP Movies

‘Sam Bahadur‘ will release on 1 December 2023. You can watch the trailer here: