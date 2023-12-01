Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur released in theatres all over the country today. It is a biographical film revolving around Sam Manekshaw, the Indian Army Chief during the Indo-Pak War of 1971. Apart from Kaushal, the movie stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, and Edward Sonnenblick.
Now, that Sam Bahadur is out, the verdict is also out on the internet. It seems Vicky Kaushal has once again done justice to his character. From the dialogues giving the audience goosebumps to people already anticipating a National award for Vicky Kaushal, the movie is already on its way to winning everyone over.
So, take a look at what Twitter has to say about the film, in case you’re planning to watch it over the weekend:
You can also watch the trailer of the film here. I always say this, but there is just something about Vicky Kaushal playing an army man. And even though, it looks like there is a clash between Animal and Sam Bahadur’s releasing on the same day, we wish them both the best and believe the Uri star will receive the recognition and applause he truly deserves.