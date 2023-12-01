Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur released in theatres all over the country today. It is a biographical film revolving around Sam Manekshaw, the Indian Army Chief during the Indo-Pak War of 1971. Apart from Kaushal, the movie stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, and Edward Sonnenblick.

Now, that Sam Bahadur is out, the verdict is also out on the internet. It seems Vicky Kaushal has once again done justice to his character. From the dialogues giving the audience goosebumps to people already anticipating a National award for Vicky Kaushal, the movie is already on its way to winning everyone over.

Credit: Business Standard

So, take a look at what Twitter has to say about the film, in case you’re planning to watch it over the weekend:

It's always great to see Unsung heroes on the Silver Screen.vicky kaushal delivers a Top notch performance as Field Marshal "SAM MANEKSHAW" in #SamBahadur fetching him his 2nd National Award.He didn't impersonate but captured the soul.Nevertheless I loved it, I'm OK. #Samबहादुर pic.twitter.com/3KGimkUWrC — Zeall R Soni (@blithesoul_) November 30, 2023

Watched Sam Bahadur 🔥🔥🔥. Super impressive acting of Vicky Kaushal. Absolutely loved it. Some dialogues were so good, gave legit goosebumps! Don’t miss it!! pic.twitter.com/57uyXjHxDA — Sabudana khichadi (@Dishasatra) December 1, 2023

What amazing response to #SamBahadur screening last night. We can clearly hear people shouting #NationalAward for #VickyKaushal.#SamBahadurReview is extremely positive and it is surely going to stand tall amidst #Animal wave.#SamIsHere in cinemas from tomorrow. 💥 pic.twitter.com/RRgQtXHH81 — Gaurang S Dave (@g0high0rg0h0me) November 30, 2023

"The award is guaranteed" 🥹🌟🧿



Social media is filled with reviews like these. Here's wishing and hoping that #Samबहादुर emerges as a massive success 🥹🧿#VickyKaushal #SamBahadur pic.twitter.com/Oy7cFd7MBv — A 🕊️ (@scrappinthrough) December 1, 2023

Watched #SamBahadur last evening!! A great story with remarkable acting by @vickykaushal09. But the movie was slow..facts were twisted to show Indiraji in good light..a one time watch for sure for the great #SamManekshaw and the actor!! pic.twitter.com/J10BRqG7hZ — dipti (@diptid17) December 1, 2023

Witnessed brilliance on the silver screen as Vicky Kaushal dons the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in #SamBahadur. A performance so authentic, it earned him his 2nd National Award. Truly commendable! pic.twitter.com/uMHY1QQaTu — Srikant (@N_Srikant77) December 1, 2023

#SamBahadur is a masterClass by @meghnagulzar on the gentleman in the uniform!Near to perfect performance by @vickykaushal09 He deserves to be loved and cherrished on big screen.Fantastic second half, especially #BadhteChalo Song. Film is very fast. Go for its class, wit & pride. pic.twitter.com/m6hJiZqShZ — Maulin Parmar (@imMDP) December 1, 2023

War movies are always sensitive n patriotic.. The struggle army personnel go through in their life is unheard of n the way they selflessly serve our nation is commendable.. #sambahadur is one such movie showcasing life of Sam manekshaw who served our country passionately n was… — Crime Master Gogo (PARODY) 🇮🇳 (@vipul2777) December 1, 2023

Watched the first day first show! It’s MindBlowing!!!

My aim was to just show it to my mum and ageing dad (a former #infantry officer )- but I hadn’t expected to fall in love with Sam Bahadur..@vickykaushal09 OMG now I can’t get back2work- gotta watch every film of yours first — Gitanjali Yadav (@gilienv) December 1, 2023

Just Finished Watching Sam Bahadur

First Half is excellent… tight & impactful Dialogues !! @vickykaushal09 @RSVPMovies — Satadeep Saha (@satadeeps) November 30, 2023

Everyone go and watch Sam bahadur give this one a chance vicky kaushal will not disappoint I promise 🤍pic.twitter.com/KZebGhhX8j — Sunshine (@timepasshai) December 1, 2023

You can also watch the trailer of the film here. I always say this, but there is just something about Vicky Kaushal playing an army man. And even though, it looks like there is a clash between Animal and Sam Bahadur’s releasing on the same day, we wish them both the best and believe the Uri star will receive the recognition and applause he truly deserves.