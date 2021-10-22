Sherni and Sadar Udham have made it into the 14-film shortlist for the 94th Academy Awards. Yup. The time has come for India's best minds in cinema to sit together and send the best film as the country's official entry into the Oscars.

The 1st November 2021 is the deadline for every country to send their entries for the 94th Academy Awards, which will be held on the 27th of March, 2022.

A 15-member jury from the Film Federation of India, chaired by director Shaji N. Karun has already kicked off the process and have shortlisted 14 films. The jury will watch these films, debate amongst themselves and will be choosing one of the 14 as India's official entry into the Oscars.

Here are a few of the more popular films on the list.

1. Sherni

The Vidya Balan starrer revolves around the cold-blooded murder of a tigress by a greedy politician and the general conflict between wild predators and humans living in their vicinity.

2. Nayattu

Directed by Martin Prakkat, the film stars Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, Nimisha Sajaya and revolves around caste politics in the state.

3. Mandela

Starring Yogi Babu, this is a quirky film, for the lack of a better adjective, that satirises the politics, especially around elections in this country.

4. Sardar Udham

Starring Vicky Kaushal, this biopic revolves around the life of Sardar Udham and the assassination of Michael O'Dwyer for his role in the Jallianwala Bagh massacare.

5. Bridge

Bridge is an Assamese film directed by Kripal Kalita and tells the story of villagers who reside on the banks of an eternally flooded river and have no bridge to cross said river.

6. Chhello Show

9-year-old Samay is an aspiring filmmaker who would move heaven and earth in pursuit of his dreams but he remains woefully unaware of the dark time ahead of him.

The screening of the shortlisted films is taking place at Bikoli cinema in Bhowanipore, Kolkata.