As we all know, Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham came out recently. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is a biographical crime thriller about revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh who'd assassinated Michael O'Dwyer to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Sardar Udham has received such a great response to its realistic rendition of the story, that it has been rated 9.2 on IMDb! Not only were the performances in the film brilliant, but the storyline and the picturisation can also easily be defined close to perfect.

Actor Vicky Kaushal also expressed just how happy he was to see the film be so successful.

You can watch its trailer here.

Recommending Sardar Udham to everyone!